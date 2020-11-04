Advanced search

Video

Unfamiliar at Home embarks on online tour

PUBLISHED: 10:01 07 November 2020

Live from their home, the intimate ‘Unfamiliar at Home’ tours online this November - including via the Cambridge Junction. Victor Esses and Yorgos Petrou are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Live from their home, the intimate ‘Unfamiliar at Home’ tours online this November - including via the Cambridge Junction. Victor Esses and Yorgos Petrou are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Archant

Live from their home, the intimate ‘Unfamiliar at Home’ tours online this November - including via the Cambridge Junction.

Live from their home, the intimate ‘Unfamiliar at Home’ tours online this November - including via the Cambridge Junction. Victor Esses and Yorgos Petrou are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIEDLive from their home, the intimate ‘Unfamiliar at Home’ tours online this November - including via the Cambridge Junction. Victor Esses and Yorgos Petrou are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

The show, which is a stripped back autobiographical piece about being queer, wanting children and the human desire to create a legacy, will be performed live for audiences on Zoom.

It embraces the new digital landscape to break down traditional performance boundaries as Victor Esses and Yorgos Petrou share their autobiographical piece from their home direct to audiences’ own.

The intimate and moving production combines Victor’s theatre and performance making techniques with Yorgos’ background as a visual artist.

Live from their home, the intimate ‘Unfamiliar at Home’ tours online this November - including via the Cambridge Junction. Victor Esses and Yorgos Petrou are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIEDLive from their home, the intimate ‘Unfamiliar at Home’ tours online this November - including via the Cambridge Junction. Victor Esses and Yorgos Petrou are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Unfamiliar is a product of them working together, to explore how they can expand their family.

Victor and Yorgos want to have children. They think. Maybe? Yes! Unfamiliar uses familiar household objects and confessional text to play with language and movement as it interrogates domesticity.

They share a meal as a pre-recorded conversation talks about what a family consists of for them, they listen to interviews with members of queer families, and they speak of the unsolicited advice they received about becoming parents.

Live from their home, the intimate ‘Unfamiliar at Home’ tours online this November - including via the Cambridge Junction. Victor Esses and Yorgos Petrou are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIEDLive from their home, the intimate ‘Unfamiliar at Home’ tours online this November - including via the Cambridge Junction. Victor Esses and Yorgos Petrou are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

As Yorgos and Victor explore their memories, fears and relationship, they reclaim the term family and build themselves the role

models that they missed out on as they grew up.

You may also want to watch:

Victor Esses and Yorgos Petrou said that Unfamiliar at Home is the natural progression for their stage piece Unfamiliar.

“We took the domestic into the performance space, now we bring the performance into the domestic.

“It’s an exciting thing to bring the audience on a journey with us in our real home, to make something so comfortable to us become strange and unfamiliar.

“It allows us to explore the feelings, the unsaid, the hard to communicate stuff that surfaces in and occupies our home in this quest to get ready to become dads.

“It feels like an important moment to touch on choice and to empower ourselves to believe that we are deserving, especially at a

time of crisis and struggle.

Unfamiliar was developed in residencies at Battersea Arts Centre, The Pleasance, The Marlborough, Applecart Arts and The Finnish Institute London. It was selected for Brighton Dome’s The Works.

Since then, it has received funding from ACE and the High Commission of Cyprus (UK) to be developed into an online performance.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Stunning handmade poppy display made from plastic bottles appears on roundabout

This stunning Remembrance Day poppy display appeared on a roundabout in Sutton overnight. Picture: Simon Pearce

Couple decide on Saturday to marry ahead of lockdown - and 24 hours later they do just that

Jo and Mathew get married at break neck speed after arranging the wedding in 24hrs so they could be married before lockdown, Witcham, Ely Sunday 01 November 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Princess Royal visits fast expanding pharmaceuticals company

CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; Shaun Scott Photography.

County council provides light relief to A142 improvements after listening to public opinion

Here's the proposed new lay-out of the A142 access into Lancaster Way business park, Ely, that councillors will vote on. Picture; CAMBS CC

Villagers get a sinking feeling as hole suddenly appears in part of the High Street

Journeys are being delayed following the appearance of a sink hole in Haddenham

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Stunning handmade poppy display made from plastic bottles appears on roundabout

This stunning Remembrance Day poppy display appeared on a roundabout in Sutton overnight. Picture: Simon Pearce

Couple decide on Saturday to marry ahead of lockdown - and 24 hours later they do just that

Jo and Mathew get married at break neck speed after arranging the wedding in 24hrs so they could be married before lockdown, Witcham, Ely Sunday 01 November 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Princess Royal visits fast expanding pharmaceuticals company

CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; Shaun Scott Photography.

County council provides light relief to A142 improvements after listening to public opinion

Here's the proposed new lay-out of the A142 access into Lancaster Way business park, Ely, that councillors will vote on. Picture; CAMBS CC

Villagers get a sinking feeling as hole suddenly appears in part of the High Street

Journeys are being delayed following the appearance of a sink hole in Haddenham

Latest from the Ely Standard

Unfamiliar at Home embarks on online tour

Live from their home, the intimate ‘Unfamiliar at Home’ tours online this November - including via the Cambridge Junction. Victor Esses and Yorgos Petrou are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Second day of lockdown is first day at work for new postmaster

Newly opened Ely post office. You will find it at Ely Traders, 7 St Mary's Street, Ely, CB7 4ER. Picture; POST OFFICE

Villagers get a sinking feeling as hole suddenly appears in part of the High Street

Journeys are being delayed following the appearance of a sink hole in Haddenham

Council sees off ‘inappropriate’ housing for village

The Government’s Planning Inspectorate rejected an appeal by Manor Oak Homes against the council’s refusal to allow 70 homes on land between 27 and 39 Sutton Road, Witchford. Picture; archive

School heads reveal number of laptops for ‘digitally disadvantaged’ may not be sufficient for home learning emergencies

Schools fear an allocation of laptops for home learning emergencies is insufficient. Picture: SUPPLIED