Video

Unfamiliar at Home embarks on online tour

Live from their home, the intimate ‘Unfamiliar at Home’ tours online this November - including via the Cambridge Junction. Victor Esses and Yorgos Petrou are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

Live from their home, the intimate ‘Unfamiliar at Home’ tours online this November - including via the Cambridge Junction.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Live from their home, the intimate ‘Unfamiliar at Home’ tours online this November - including via the Cambridge Junction. Victor Esses and Yorgos Petrou are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED Live from their home, the intimate ‘Unfamiliar at Home’ tours online this November - including via the Cambridge Junction. Victor Esses and Yorgos Petrou are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

The show, which is a stripped back autobiographical piece about being queer, wanting children and the human desire to create a legacy, will be performed live for audiences on Zoom.

It embraces the new digital landscape to break down traditional performance boundaries as Victor Esses and Yorgos Petrou share their autobiographical piece from their home direct to audiences’ own.

The intimate and moving production combines Victor’s theatre and performance making techniques with Yorgos’ background as a visual artist.

Live from their home, the intimate ‘Unfamiliar at Home’ tours online this November - including via the Cambridge Junction. Victor Esses and Yorgos Petrou are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED Live from their home, the intimate ‘Unfamiliar at Home’ tours online this November - including via the Cambridge Junction. Victor Esses and Yorgos Petrou are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Unfamiliar is a product of them working together, to explore how they can expand their family.

Victor and Yorgos want to have children. They think. Maybe? Yes! Unfamiliar uses familiar household objects and confessional text to play with language and movement as it interrogates domesticity.

They share a meal as a pre-recorded conversation talks about what a family consists of for them, they listen to interviews with members of queer families, and they speak of the unsolicited advice they received about becoming parents.

Live from their home, the intimate ‘Unfamiliar at Home’ tours online this November - including via the Cambridge Junction. Victor Esses and Yorgos Petrou are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED Live from their home, the intimate ‘Unfamiliar at Home’ tours online this November - including via the Cambridge Junction. Victor Esses and Yorgos Petrou are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

As Yorgos and Victor explore their memories, fears and relationship, they reclaim the term family and build themselves the role

models that they missed out on as they grew up.

You may also want to watch:

Victor Esses and Yorgos Petrou said that Unfamiliar at Home is the natural progression for their stage piece Unfamiliar.

“We took the domestic into the performance space, now we bring the performance into the domestic.

“It’s an exciting thing to bring the audience on a journey with us in our real home, to make something so comfortable to us become strange and unfamiliar.

“It allows us to explore the feelings, the unsaid, the hard to communicate stuff that surfaces in and occupies our home in this quest to get ready to become dads.

“It feels like an important moment to touch on choice and to empower ourselves to believe that we are deserving, especially at a

time of crisis and struggle.

Unfamiliar was developed in residencies at Battersea Arts Centre, The Pleasance, The Marlborough, Applecart Arts and The Finnish Institute London. It was selected for Brighton Dome’s The Works.

Since then, it has received funding from ACE and the High Commission of Cyprus (UK) to be developed into an online performance.