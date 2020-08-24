Open air family-friendly theatre production of Treasure Island begins in city this week

KD Theatre Productions� open air performance of Treasure Island at The Dean�s Garden in Ely Cathedral starts from August 26. Picture: Daniel Bell Daniel Bell

A family-friendly theatre production held in the open air to comply with Covid-19 regulations begins in Ely this week.

KD Theatre Productions’ production of ‘Treasure Island’ opens this week from August 26 to 29 in The Dean’s Garden at Ely Cathedral.

The production is staged by the team behind Ely’s annual pantomime and stars city Favourite ‘Terry Gauci’ as Black Beard, alongside a cast of performers and circus acts.

Tickets for the production have sold quickly, selling out within days of going on sale.

Due to popular demand, another performance has been released at 11am on August 29.

Daniel Bell, producer, said: “We were over-whelmed with the support of our audiences!

“It really goes to show people are desperate to get back to being entertained and we are delighted to be able to offer this exciting production which the whole family can enjoy safely open-air this summer!

“After the tough few months we’ve had, it’s been absolutely wonderful getting back into the rehearsal room, creating a show for our amazing audiences!”

The production runs twice daily at 2pm and 6pm. Audience members are encouraged to come into the garden one hour before the performance and enjoy picnics with their families.

As well as the performances, KD will be running two ‘Pirate Parties’ on Thursday, August 27 at 10.15am and 11.30am for ages three to five-year-olds.

For tickets for Treasure Island or The Pirate Party, contact the Box Office on 01353 725 026 or book online at www.kdtheatre.co.uk