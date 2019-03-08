Advanced search

Witch hunters to stop off at Oliver Cromwell's House in Ely as 'Sisterhood' tour comes to the county this October

PUBLISHED: 15:51 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 09 September 2019

New play �Sisterhood� which follows witch finder Matthew Hopkins on a tour of East Anglia is coming to Oliver Cromwell�s House in Ely. Picture: BigBoothBoutique Ltd

A new play which follows General Matthew Hopkins as he tours East Anglia for witches is coming to East Cambridgeshire.

The 17th century witch finder will visit Oliver Cromwell's House in Ely on Wednesday, October 23 and Thursday, October 24 as part of the tour.

Each performance takes place at a location with historical connection with famous Matthew Hopkins and accusations of witchcraft.

A spokesman said: "Sisterhood, which is also being made into a novel this autumn, is a gentle but fearless adventure into the dark heart of patriarchal rule.

"It is split between two timelines, taking in the history of the infamous 17th century witch trials alongside modern-day concerns as women face a world in political and environmental upheaval.

"Using soothing and passionate storytelling, the stories of the 17th century characters interweave with episodes from the performer's own lives, revealing an immediate and clear association. The play has been likened to The Handmaids Tale - 'but with more hope'.

Jolie Booth, writer and performer, was born in East Anglia and returns to the region every year to work as a Tudor at Kentwell Hall Re-Creation in Long Melford.

She said: "In the 15th and 16th Centuries women were set against one another in the notorious witch trials, and there are obvious parallels today.

"In creating the show I worked with an awesome team of women who have collaborated to play their parts in strengthening the bounds of sisterhood.

"Together we can all rise up and stand as one against a system that is corrupt, destructive, divisive and has been pushing people and the planet around for far too long..."

Tickets are £9 and concessions are £8. To book, call 01353 662062 or visit: www.olivercromwellshouse.co.uk

