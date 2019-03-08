Advanced search

Gallery

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society takes to open stage to perform Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night' at Old Palace Garden

PUBLISHED: 16:11 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 20 August 2019

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night' at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

An alternative Shakespeare world, with social media and reality TV, was brought to the open stage by the Ely Amateur Dramatic Society (ADS).

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

The group performed the modern take on the classic 'Twelfth Night' at the Old Palace Garden in the city from Wednesday, August 14 to Saturday, August 17.

Lisa Bushell, member explaining the story, said: "Illyria 2019 is the biggest event in the summer festival calendar.

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

"It was founded by millionaire Orsino and takes place on his estate every year. He runs it with his best friends. They are a close knit team.

"It is the perfect place to be incognito to escape a media frenzy. This is Olivia's plan. She is a social media and TV sensation and has millions of Instagram followers.

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

"Recently both her father and her brother died and so Olivia has come to Illyria 2019 to lose herself amongst the thousands of festival goers so she can mourn and recover.

"She has not come alone but has only brought the most important members of her entourage with her for company and support."

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

For more information about the Ely ADS, visit: www.facebook.com/elyamateurdramatics

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

INTERVIEW: What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street

What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street. Wendy Gamble, from lighting and gift shop Kays of Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and arson in Ely during summer holidays

Incidents of anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and arson in St John's Road, Ely have prompted police to advise that parents check where their children are hanging out during the summer holidays. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOK.

Driver who assaulted motorist with car keys after believing they ‘pulled in front of him’ on main Cambridgeshire road is sentenced

Footage shows a Mercedes driver sprinting towards another motorist and assaulting them with car keys on the A14. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

Two men banned from Ely city centre shops for five years

Luke Badcock

Film ‘Jumptastic’ shows how Little Downham raised more than £12,000 for charity

A film has been made documenting how residents from an East Cambridgeshire village raised more than £12,000 for charity. The Plough Jumpers at the film showcase with Jamie Brown. Picture: SUPPLIED

Most Read

INTERVIEW: What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street

What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street. Wendy Gamble, from lighting and gift shop Kays of Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and arson in Ely during summer holidays

Incidents of anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and arson in St John's Road, Ely have prompted police to advise that parents check where their children are hanging out during the summer holidays. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOK.

Driver who assaulted motorist with car keys after believing they ‘pulled in front of him’ on main Cambridgeshire road is sentenced

Footage shows a Mercedes driver sprinting towards another motorist and assaulting them with car keys on the A14. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

Two men banned from Ely city centre shops for five years

Luke Badcock

Film ‘Jumptastic’ shows how Little Downham raised more than £12,000 for charity

A film has been made documenting how residents from an East Cambridgeshire village raised more than £12,000 for charity. The Plough Jumpers at the film showcase with Jamie Brown. Picture: SUPPLIED

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘Transformative’ principal Sue Freestone to step down after 15 years at the helm at King’s Ely

King's Ely principal Sue Freestone, centre, with Heads of School 2019, Maria Campbell and Felix Hawes. Mrs Freestone will retire from the school at the end of the month. Picture; JAMES LINSELL-CLARK

East Cambs Council unveils its no deal Brexit preparations and says it is focusing on ‘specific areas of risk’

Medical supplies into East Cambs was one of the issues raised by Cllr Cane during a council meeting on preparations for a no deal Brexit. IMAGE: PA

Ely Guild of Woodturners exhibition opens at cathedral conference centre

Creatively carved woodwork and intriguing new pieces are on display at the Ely Guild of Woodturners annual exhibition. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

County council leader Steve Count joins 32 others in urging the Prime Minister for ‘fairer funding’ in shire counties

Leader of Cambridgeshire County Council Steve Count has written a letter urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson to see through his promise to level up funding. Picture: ARCHANT

Annual charity ride in memory of Ely biker Phil Beeton to take place this weekend

Annual charity motorcycle ride in memory of Ely biker Phil Beeton raised thousands for East Anglian Air Ambulance last year. Photo: David Fletcher.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists