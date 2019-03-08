Gallery

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society takes to open stage to perform Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night' at Old Palace Garden

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performing an alternative of Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night' at Old Palace Garden in the city. Picture: Mike Rouse / ARCHANT Mike Rouse / ARCHANT

An alternative Shakespeare world, with social media and reality TV, was brought to the open stage by the Ely Amateur Dramatic Society (ADS).

The group performed the modern take on the classic 'Twelfth Night' at the Old Palace Garden in the city from Wednesday, August 14 to Saturday, August 17.

Lisa Bushell, member explaining the story, said: "Illyria 2019 is the biggest event in the summer festival calendar.

"It was founded by millionaire Orsino and takes place on his estate every year. He runs it with his best friends. They are a close knit team.

"It is the perfect place to be incognito to escape a media frenzy. This is Olivia's plan. She is a social media and TV sensation and has millions of Instagram followers.

"Recently both her father and her brother died and so Olivia has come to Illyria 2019 to lose herself amongst the thousands of festival goers so she can mourn and recover.

"She has not come alone but has only brought the most important members of her entourage with her for company and support."

For more information about the Ely ADS, visit: www.facebook.com/elyamateurdramatics

