Legendary musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show is coming to Cambridge

Richard O'Brien's legendary rock 'n' roll musical, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, returns to the UK as part of a sell-out worldwide tour. The show is at the Cambridge Arts Theatre from July 15 to 20 Archant

Richard O'Brien's legendary rock 'n' roll cult classic musical The Rocky Horror Show is being staged at the Cambridge Arts Theatre from July 15-20.

The production stars Joanne Clifton (Strictly Come Dancing professional champion 2016) and Steve Punt (Punt and Dennis and The Now Show).

The show follows the story of high school sweethearts Brad and Janet as they seek help at the Frankenstein place after their car breaks down.

After meeting the charismatic and flamboyant Frankn-Furter, and his group of live-in staff and groupies, Brad and Janet's lives are turned on their heads. It's an adventure they'll never forge.

Written by Richard O'Brien (The Crystal Maze, Robin of Sherwood), the production is a parody tribute to the science-fiction and horror B-movies of the 1930s to 1960s.

Shows at 5.30pm, 7.45pm and 8.30pm. Book tickets, £25 to £45, by calling the box office on 01223 503333 or visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com