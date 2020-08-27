Advanced search

‘You can forget the pandemic’: Review of KD Theatre Productions’ Treasure Island

PUBLISHED: 16:43 27 August 2020

Former mayor Mike Rouse penned his thoughts after watching KD Theatre Productions’ open-air performance of Treasure Island. Picture: Mike Rouse

For just over an hour, in the beautiful setting of the Dean’s Garden in Ely, you can forget the pandemic.

Carefully seated in small family groups, you can now enjoy some live theatre again thanks to KD Theatre Productions and ‘Treasure Island’.

It is everything we’ve come to expect from Daniel Bell - colourful, fast moving, family friendly fun delivered by an experienced cast of six, whose sheer pleasure in performing is infectious.

There is a story of sorts, but it is just an excuse for pantomime humour and some traditional routines with buckets of water, custard pies, a clever one with bottles, mixed in with some unicycling, juggling and general silliness.

It is open air, take some blankets or chairs, a picnic or snacks, be prepared for the British summer, but most of all be prepared to relax and have some fun in some very safe hands.

Best of all, it is wonderful to have some live theatre again. Thank you KD and the Dean.

