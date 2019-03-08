Advanced search

Dick Whittington prepares to lighten The Maltings in festive spectacular

PUBLISHED: 17:31 05 June 2019

Terry Gauci will act as 'Dame Sarah Sweet Tooth'. Picture: DANIEL BELL

A popular pantomime will prepare to deliver a festive spectacular in Ely.

Lucinda Withers who will play 'Enchantress of the Thames'. Picture: DANIEL BELLLucinda Withers who will play 'Enchantress of the Thames'. Picture: DANIEL BELL

KD Theatre Productions return to The Maltings when the adventure hit 'Dick Whittington' will be taking to the stage between December 13 and January 5.

Two of the main cast members who will be featuring are Terry Gauci, who plays 'Dame Sarah Sweet Tooth', and Gregory Hazel who portrays villain 'Queen Rat', who has recently been touring the UK with his show 'With One Look'.

Other acts include Lucinda Withers playing 'Enchantress of the Thames', Terry Burns as 'The Captain' and Lucy Bell as 'Alice.'

Audiences should expect live music, energetic choreography and an abundance of humour in a production suitable for all the family.

Daniel Bell, Producer, Writer & Director of the pantomime said: "We are thrilled to have recruited some of the best pantomime talent in the country and will be finalising the rest of our casting over the next few weeks."

To book tickets, visit www.kdtheatre.co.uk or call The Maltings' Box Office on 01353 725 026.

