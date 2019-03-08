Peter Pan provides breath of fresh air in new Ely production

Theatre enthusiasts in Ely will be able to get a taste of an open-air experience next month.

KD Theatre Productions are preparing to stage their new Peter Pan show, which is a renewed version of the classic adventure film.

Producer Daniel Bell said: "We hope it will be the start of something really exciting at the Cathedral.

"It also marks the 90th anniversary that JM Barrie gifted the rights to Great Ormond Street Hospital and we are very proud to be donating money from every ticket towards the hospital."

Evening performances will take place between July 17-21 with matinees on July 20 and 21 at The Deans Garden in Ely Cathedral.

Audience members will be encouraged to bring their own picnics, blankets and chairs and enjoy the production.

To book tickets, visit www.kdtheatre.co.uk or call 01353 725 026, or alternatively, call the Ely Cathedral Box Office on 01353 660 349.