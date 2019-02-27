Join a magical journey to Neverland as open-air production of Peter Pan is set for Ely Cathedral

Come fly away to Neverland for KD's open-air spectacle at Ely Cathedral. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL. Archant

Fly away to Neverland as a new open-air production of Peter Pan will take place at Ely Cathedral this summer.

The exciting version of the classic story by KD Theatre Productions is bound to keep visitors hooked in the beautiful setting of The Deans Garden.

Peter Pan is desperate to find the Lost Boys a mother and he finds just the girl in Wendy.

But by bringing the Darling Family over to Neverland, is he putting them in danger with the villainous Captain Hook and his pirates following their every move?

Daniel Bell, producer, said: “We are delighted to be working with the team at the cathedral to provide professional theatre in the most beautiful outdoor setting.

“We hope it will be the start of something really exciting at the Cathedral! It also marks the 90th anniversary that JM Barrie gifted the rights to Great Ormond Street Hospital and we are very proud to be donating money from every ticket towards the hospital.”

Performances will take place between the July 17 and 21 nightly with matinees on the July 20 and 21.

Audience members will be encouraged to bring their own picnics, blankets and chairs and enjoy the production.

Tickets can be purchased from KD Theatre at www.kdtheatre.co.uk or 01353 725 026 or via the Ely Cathedral Box Office at www.elycathedral.org/events or 01353 660 349.