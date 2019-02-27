Advanced search

Join a magical journey to Neverland as open-air production of Peter Pan is set for Ely Cathedral

27 February, 2019 - 10:05
Come fly away to Neverland for KD's open-air spectacle at Ely Cathedral. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL.

Come fly away to Neverland for KD's open-air spectacle at Ely Cathedral. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL.

Archant

Fly away to Neverland as a new open-air production of Peter Pan will take place at Ely Cathedral this summer.

The exciting version of the classic story by KD Theatre Productions is bound to keep visitors hooked in the beautiful setting of The Deans Garden.

Peter Pan is desperate to find the Lost Boys a mother and he finds just the girl in Wendy.

But by bringing the Darling Family over to Neverland, is he putting them in danger with the villainous Captain Hook and his pirates following their every move?

Daniel Bell, producer, said: “We are delighted to be working with the team at the cathedral to provide professional theatre in the most beautiful outdoor setting.

“We hope it will be the start of something really exciting at the Cathedral! It also marks the 90th anniversary that JM Barrie gifted the rights to Great Ormond Street Hospital and we are very proud to be donating money from every ticket towards the hospital.”

Performances will take place between the July 17 and 21 nightly with matinees on the July 20 and 21.

Audience members will be encouraged to bring their own picnics, blankets and chairs and enjoy the production.

Tickets can be purchased from KD Theatre at www.kdtheatre.co.uk or 01353 725 026 or via the Ely Cathedral Box Office at www.elycathedral.org/events or 01353 660 349.

Most Read

Woman attacked in Wisbech,passers-by film it but don’t help and police give her the run around as they refuse to take statement until she takes a stand

Wisbech attack: Evidence of the black eye sustained by Wisbech attack victim on Friday, The photo was taken an hour or so after the incident that left her bruised and battered. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Get your car washed for charity at Ely fire station

Ely Fire station is hosting a car wash in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity on Saturday March 16 between 10am and 4pm. Some of the station crew are pictured during their last charity car wash. Picture: PAUL HUDSON.

‘He wanted to keep cricket alive’: Dedicated cricketer and great-grandfather Percy Bulsara dies at 84

Dedicated cricketer and great-grandfather Percy Bulsara dies at 84. Picture: WELNEY CRICKET CLUB.

Busy roundabout in Ely set to see funding to ease congestion

The A10 Witchford Road roundabout that leads on to the A142 near the BP garage will see funding go towards improvements. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Two years of work on new local plan for development in East Cambridgeshire is scrapped

Two years of work on a new local plan for East Cambridgeshire. Full council meeting on February 21. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Most Read

Woman attacked in Wisbech,passers-by film it but don’t help and police give her the run around as they refuse to take statement until she takes a stand

Wisbech attack: Evidence of the black eye sustained by Wisbech attack victim on Friday, The photo was taken an hour or so after the incident that left her bruised and battered. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Get your car washed for charity at Ely fire station

Ely Fire station is hosting a car wash in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity on Saturday March 16 between 10am and 4pm. Some of the station crew are pictured during their last charity car wash. Picture: PAUL HUDSON.

‘He wanted to keep cricket alive’: Dedicated cricketer and great-grandfather Percy Bulsara dies at 84

Dedicated cricketer and great-grandfather Percy Bulsara dies at 84. Picture: WELNEY CRICKET CLUB.

Busy roundabout in Ely set to see funding to ease congestion

The A10 Witchford Road roundabout that leads on to the A142 near the BP garage will see funding go towards improvements. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Two years of work on new local plan for development in East Cambridgeshire is scrapped

Two years of work on a new local plan for East Cambridgeshire. Full council meeting on February 21. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Join a magical journey to Neverland as open-air production of Peter Pan is set for Ely Cathedral

Come fly away to Neverland for KD's open-air spectacle at Ely Cathedral. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL.

Woman cut from vehicle after crash between car and van in Sutton

A woman had to be cut out of her vehicle after a crash at Ely Road in Sutton yesterday morning (Tuesday February 26). Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Inquiry into ball run by Mayor James Palmer finds references to beneficaries being a charity ‘made in good faith,albeit erroneously so’ and a social enterprise ‘an error’

Mayor James Palmer hosts £120 a head guests at his charity ball at Ely Cathedral. A report by the combined authority found the beneficaries were

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Ely City finally able to celebrate a first success of 2019

Ely City goalkeeper Harry Reynolds saved a penalty in their victory against Hadleigh. Picture: IAN CARTER

Scheme to encourage upcoming Olympians in Cambridgeshire to be scrapped

Scheme set up to support up-and-coming Olympic athletes in Cambridgeshire following the 2012 Olympics looks set to be scrapped. Pictured at the London Olympics 2012 is Dani King, Laura Trott and Joanna Rowsell as they win gold. Picture: DAVID ASHDOWN.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists