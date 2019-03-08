Advanced search

Don't miss hilariously funny Peter Pan Goes Wrong when it flies onto the Cambridge Arts Theatre stage

PUBLISHED: 15:47 10 November 2019

Archant

Following the multi award-winning success of The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, Mischief Theatre return to the Cambridge Arts Theatre with their riotous spin on a timeless classic, the West End smash-hit Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

The members of Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are back on stage, battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M. Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Fast becoming a global phenomenon, performing in five continents and 35 countries, Mischief's unique brand of hilarious, 'gut-busting' comedy (New York Times), has found universal appeal.

Performances at 2.30pm and 7.45pm run until Saturday November 16 and tickets, £20 to £39, can be booked online.

