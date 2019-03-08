Advanced search

X Factor winner Matt Terry leads cast of Madagascar the Musical at New Theatre in Peterborough

PUBLISHED: 14:43 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 01 October 2019

X-Factor winner Matt Terry leads the cast of Madagascar the Musical, which is at Peterborough's New Theatre from Wednesday October 2 to Sunday October 6.

Join Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria as they bound out of the zoo and onto the stage in the smash hit musical, which has been created by Dreamworks (Shrek The Musical) and will leave audiences with no choice but to "Move It, Move It!"

Featuring all of your favourite crack-a-lackin' friends as they escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar.

The show is suitable for those over the age of three and has a running time of one hour 40 minutes (including interval).

To book visit www.newtheatre-peterborough.com/events/madagascar-the-musical/

