Eboracum Baroque are performing at venues across Cambridgeshire
PUBLISHED: 12:04 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 13 June 2019
SUPPLIED
Eboracum Baroque will be performing at venues all across East Cambridgeshire - here's where you can catch their shows.
The first performance date is Thursday, June 27 and it will be A Grand Tour of Europe at the Isle of Ely Arts Festival at 7.30pm.
The next date is Saturday, July 6 at 7pm at Wimpole Hall where Eboracum Baroque will perform Handel's Samson.
You may also want to watch:
A spokesman said: "Our major outdoor performance this summer again takes place in the beautiful surroundings of the Rectory Garden at Wimpole Hall.
"This year we are performing Handel's Samson, a really dramatic work with many wonderful arias and choruses throughout it.
"You can find more details including a full cast list on our website and tickets are on sale now via the National Trust.
"This is a fantastic place to hear opera, bring a picnic and a rug and relax in the beautiful gardens whilst enjoying some of Handel's most amazing music!"
For more information, visit: www.eboracumbaroque.co.uk