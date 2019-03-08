Eboracum Baroque are performing at venues across Cambridgeshire

Eboracum Baroque is performing at venues across East Cambridgeshire. Picture: SUPPLIED SUPPLIED

Eboracum Baroque will be performing at venues all across East Cambridgeshire - here's where you can catch their shows.

The first performance date is Thursday, June 27 and it will be A Grand Tour of Europe at the Isle of Ely Arts Festival at 7.30pm.

The next date is Saturday, July 6 at 7pm at Wimpole Hall where Eboracum Baroque will perform Handel's Samson.

A spokesman said: "Our major outdoor performance this summer again takes place in the beautiful surroundings of the Rectory Garden at Wimpole Hall.

"This year we are performing Handel's Samson, a really dramatic work with many wonderful arias and choruses throughout it.

"You can find more details including a full cast list on our website and tickets are on sale now via the National Trust.

"This is a fantastic place to hear opera, bring a picnic and a rug and relax in the beautiful gardens whilst enjoying some of Handel's most amazing music!"

For more information, visit: www.eboracumbaroque.co.uk