Get your tickets to see KD Theatre Productions bring Peter Pan to life at Ely Cathedral

KD Theatre Productions bring the story of Peter Pan to life at Ely Cathedral from July 17 to 21. Picture: JUSTIN HERON. Archant

Fly away with KD Theatre Productions as they perform an open air production of Peter Pan at Ely Cathedral.

The show, which is a renewed version of the classic adventure film, is being staged in The Dean's Garden from tonight (Wednesday 17) to Sunday 21 July.

Daniel Bell, producer, said: "We hope it will be the start of something really exciting at the cathedral.

"It also marks the 90th anniversary that JM Barrie gifted the rights to Great Ormond Street Hospital and we are very proud to be donating money from every ticket towards the hospital."

Audience members are encouraged to bring their own picnics, blankets and chairs and enjoy the production.

To book tickets, visit www.kdtheatre.co.uk or call 01353 725 026, or alternatively, call the Ely Cathedral Box Office on 01353 660349.

