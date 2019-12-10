Gallery

KD Theatre Productions cast are ready to bring pantomime to life at The Maltings in Ely

The cast of this year�s KD Theatre Productions pantomime at The Maltings have completed rehearsals and are now in the venue preparing for their opening performance of Dick Whittington on December 13. Picture: KD THEATRE PRODUCTIONS Archant

The cast of this year's KD Theatre Productions pantomime at The Maltings have completed rehearsals and are now in the venue preparing for their opening performance of Dick Whittington on December 13.

An expected 10,000 people will come through the doors this Christmas to see the seventh professional pantomime, which is produced by Katherine Hickmottt and Daniel Bell who also write, direct and choreograph the production.

Daniel Bell said: "I believe we have created our most hilarious, energetic and visually stunning pantomime to date. Every year, the pressure is on to create the pantomime that our city deserves.'

Heading up the cast is Ely's favourite pantomime comedian Terry Gauci as 'Dame Sarah Sweet Tooth' alongside a professional cast of musical theatre and pantomime professionals.

Katherine Hickmott said: "This year we've invested in new sets and costumes made especially for the production. We can't wait to see it all come together and share our show with the people of Ely.'

Dick Whittington, sponsored by Cheffins runs until January 4. Tickets via www.kdtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01353 725 026.

