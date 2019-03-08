Advanced search

Former EastEnders star John Partridge leads Cambridge Arts Theatre cast of Rough Crossing

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 March 2019

Former EastEnders star John Partridge leads the cast of Tom Stoppard’s rarely performed comedy Rough Crossing, which is at the Cambridge Arts Theatre from Monday 8 to Saturday 13 April.

Two famous but desperate playwrights are stuck on an ocean liner headed for New York, feverishly trying to rehearse their latest show before reaching land, and opening night…

Completing the cast are Charlie Stemp (Wicked), IIssy van Randwyck (Dazzling Divas, Anything that Flies); Matthew Cottle (The Chalk Garden, The Windsors) Rob Ostlere (Sweet Bird of Youth) and Simon Dutton (The Saint).

Performances at 2.30pm and 7.45pm; running time two hours 20 minutes including interval.

Book tickets, £20 to £35, online or call 01223 503333.

