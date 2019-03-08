Video

Here Come The Boys is coming to Cambridge and Hunstanton

Alja~ `korjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez star in Here Come The Boys. Archant

Three of the biggest rock stars of dance combine their talents in Here Come The Boys, which hits the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Saturday July 6 and the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on Saturday July 27.

Watch giants of the ballroom and Latin world - Aljaž Škorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez - battle it out in a dance off on the dancefloor - and they need you to decide who will be dance champion.

The DJ will select the tracks, and spin the decks, whilst the boys showcase why they are heavyweights of dance.

The show is directed and choreographed by Gareth Walker, co-choreographed by Janette Manrara, and live vocals come from Elizabeth Troy (Clean Bandit).

Book tickets online via www.cambridgelive.org.uk/cornex or call the box office on 01223 357851.

The show starts at 7.30pm.