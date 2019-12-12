Advanced search

Figs In Wigs put an anarchic spin on The Wind In The Willows at Cambridge Junction

PUBLISHED: 07:16 14 December 2019

The Cambridge Junction’s family Christmas show for this year will see theatre company Figs in Wigs perform their own interpretation of The Wind in the Willows.

Kenneth Graeme's classic tale of friendship will be reimagined and topped off with the group's blend of comic timing, bad jokes and pop culture references as Mole, Ratty, Badger and Toad go on a festive adventure.

Perfect for anyone who loves, hates, or feels ambivalent about Christmas, audiences can expect an all singing, all dancing, anarchic extravaganza.

The show is performed in J2 of the venue and runs until January 5. Book tickets online.

