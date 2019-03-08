Advanced search

Video

REVIEW: Stunning dance routines, incredible vocal performances and quick-witted humour make Fame the Musical shine on Cambridge Arts Theatre stage

PUBLISHED: 09:39 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:45 30 April 2019

fizzing with energy, stunning dance routines, incredible vocal performances and quick-witted humour, don't miss Fame the Musical at the Cambridge Arts Theatre all week.

fizzing with energy, stunning dance routines, incredible vocal performances and quick-witted humour, don't miss Fame the Musical at the Cambridge Arts Theatre all week.

Archant

Fizzing with energy, there’s never a dull moment in Fame The Musical, which is lighting up the Cambridge Arts Theatre this week.

fizzing with energy, stunning dance routines, incredible vocal performances and quick-witted humour, don't miss Fame the Musical at the Cambridge Arts Theatre all week. fizzing with energy, stunning dance routines, incredible vocal performances and quick-witted humour, don't miss Fame the Musical at the Cambridge Arts Theatre all week.

An all-singing, all-dancing show, Sell A Door Productions brings New York's High School for the Performing Arts to life with infectious songs, faultlessly choreographed dance routines and plenty of humour. At times there's so much going on that the audience doesn't know where to look - but that's no bad thing in a show as lively as this.

Although the action is set in the 1980s, there are plenty of modern touches: this endlessly energetic, fast-paced production puts High School Musical to shame. Musical director Tim Whiting ensures the songs drive the narrative, which follows a group of performing arts students who dream of seeing their names in lights, as they put in the hard work in each of their classes, eager to impress their hard-to-please teachers.

In terms of talent, there's bucketloads on stage: as well as being brilliant actors - each of the characters are well-developed with their own individual personalities, back stories, dreams and ambitions - the cast are equally impressive dancers and musicians.

fizzing with energy, stunning dance routines, incredible vocal performances and quick-witted humour, don't miss Fame the Musical at the Cambridge Arts Theatre all week. fizzing with energy, stunning dance routines, incredible vocal performances and quick-witted humour, don't miss Fame the Musical at the Cambridge Arts Theatre all week.

R&B singer Mica Paris is brilliant as Miss Sherman, a tough headteacher who wants the best for her 'family' of students (even if that means she has to give them tough love); she also blows everyone away with her outstanding voice during a showstopping solo performance.

Model and actress Jorgie Porter, who has been on TV in Hollyoaks and Dancing On Ice, proves her talent as a ballet dancer as well as an actress as Iris.

But it's not just the big names who impress with their performances: Jamal Crawford is great as confident dancer Tyrone, who is held back from what he could achieve due to his academic skills; Morgan Jackson is hilarious as the class clown who has the audience in stitches with his adolescent humour; Stephanie Rojas steps into the roll of wannabe popstar Carmen with ease (and showcases her own incredible vocal skills).

fizzing with energy, stunning dance routines, incredible vocal performances and quick-witted humour, don't miss Fame the Musical at the Cambridge Arts Theatre all week. fizzing with energy, stunning dance routines, incredible vocal performances and quick-witted humour, don't miss Fame the Musical at the Cambridge Arts Theatre all week.

Then there are the teachers: Cameron Johnson is great as drama teacher Mr Myers, who encourages the students to channel their emotions, and Graham Hoadly gets a lot of laughs as traditional German music teacher Mr Schienkopf.

If the first half was all fun and games the second act takes a darker, more emotional turn - some scenes are a real gut punch that leave a lump in your throat, with underlying messages about the importance of not giving up on your dreams and the dangers of the darker side of fame.

But that doesn't mean a feel-good sing-along is forgotten about, especially for #InternationalDanceDay as the entire cast come together for one unforgettable finale that gets the entire room on their feet clapping, singing and dancing.

fizzing with energy, stunning dance routines, incredible vocal performances and quick-witted humour, don't miss Fame the Musical at the Cambridge Arts Theatre all week. fizzing with energy, stunning dance routines, incredible vocal performances and quick-witted humour, don't miss Fame the Musical at the Cambridge Arts Theatre all week.

Fame The Musical is at the Cambridge Arts Theatre until Saturday May 4.

For tickets, dates and performance times visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com/whats-on/fame or call the box office on 01223 503333.

Most Read

Caught on camera: Video of hedge blaze seen by thousands as Cambs Fire use it as warning to arsonists

Soham resident catches on camera the moment hedges behind their garden went up in flames. The footage - which has been viewed 3,300 times - is now being shared by the Cambs Fire & Rescue Service as a warning to potential arsonists. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

‘This is not going to define George for ever’ says sister who tells of the troubled teenage years of the brother sentenced for £200,000 Soham fraud

Troubled past of George Leech, 20; custody photo (right) from Cambs Police after sentencing at crown court. But on the left is the sky dive for charity he did last autumn to support cancer charity. Picture; FAMILY/POLICE

SOHAM DEBATE: Why we say yes to a supermarket but not this one that’s proposed for our towm

Taken from the developers plans submitted to East Cambridgeshire District Council, for the proposed superstore at Soham.

Injured baby fox Blaze pulled to safety as crews tackled blaze in Wilburton

A baby fox named Blaze was rescued when fire crews were called to tackle a fire in Whitecross Road, Wilburton involving garden waste, tree stumps and tyres. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

Aquafest 2019 promises to be one of the biggest events of the summer in Ely - raft race competitors still have time to join the fun

Ely Aquafest is traditonally one of the highlights of summer in Ely. A pictorial reminder of past years - this year's event is July 7. And remember it's free to attend for a great family day out. Picture; ROTARY CLUB

Most Read

Caught on camera: Video of hedge blaze seen by thousands as Cambs Fire use it as warning to arsonists

Soham resident catches on camera the moment hedges behind their garden went up in flames. The footage - which has been viewed 3,300 times - is now being shared by the Cambs Fire & Rescue Service as a warning to potential arsonists. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

‘This is not going to define George for ever’ says sister who tells of the troubled teenage years of the brother sentenced for £200,000 Soham fraud

Troubled past of George Leech, 20; custody photo (right) from Cambs Police after sentencing at crown court. But on the left is the sky dive for charity he did last autumn to support cancer charity. Picture; FAMILY/POLICE

SOHAM DEBATE: Why we say yes to a supermarket but not this one that’s proposed for our towm

Taken from the developers plans submitted to East Cambridgeshire District Council, for the proposed superstore at Soham.

Injured baby fox Blaze pulled to safety as crews tackled blaze in Wilburton

A baby fox named Blaze was rescued when fire crews were called to tackle a fire in Whitecross Road, Wilburton involving garden waste, tree stumps and tyres. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

Aquafest 2019 promises to be one of the biggest events of the summer in Ely - raft race competitors still have time to join the fun

Ely Aquafest is traditonally one of the highlights of summer in Ely. A pictorial reminder of past years - this year's event is July 7. And remember it's free to attend for a great family day out. Picture; ROTARY CLUB

Latest from the Ely Standard

REVIEW: Stunning dance routines, incredible vocal performances and quick-witted humour make Fame the Musical shine on Cambridge Arts Theatre stage

fizzing with energy, stunning dance routines, incredible vocal performances and quick-witted humour, don't miss Fame the Musical at the Cambridge Arts Theatre all week.

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Nominations are in - now the judges have the hard task of deciding the winners

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Nominations are in - now the judges have the hard task of deciding the winners. Picture: ELY HERO AWARDS.

Caught on camera: Video of hedge blaze seen by thousands as Cambs Fire use it as warning to arsonists

Soham resident catches on camera the moment hedges behind their garden went up in flames. The footage - which has been viewed 3,300 times - is now being shared by the Cambs Fire & Rescue Service as a warning to potential arsonists. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

Superb effort by the youngsters from Littleport Gymnastics Club as they tot up the medals haul from Hitchin competition

Magnificent effort by the youngsters from Littleport Gymnastics Club after an amazing medals tally at competition for the eastern region. Picture; GYMNASTICS CLUB

if you’ve followed the debate over 500 homes planned for Kennett, here’s some of the comments from speakers at the planning committee

Kennett Action Group: Their banner
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists