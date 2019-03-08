Advanced search

Hilarious and heart-warming comedy Educating Rita is coming to the Cambridge Arts Theatre

PUBLISHED: 11:57 11 July 2019

Educating Rita is at the Cambridge Arts Theatre from Monday 29 July to Saturday 3 August.

Hilarious and heart-warming comedy Educating Rita is at the Cambridge Arts Theatre from Monday July 29 to Saturday August 3.

The show, which won the Olivier award when it was in London's West End, is written by playwrights Willy Russell and stars Stephen Tompkinson as Frank and Jessica Johnson as Rita.

When married hairdresser Rita enrolls on a university course to expand her horizons, little does she realise where the journey will take her.

Her tutor Frank is a frustrated poet, brilliant academic and dedicated drinker, who's less than enthusiastic about taking Rita on, but the two soon realise how much they have to teach each other.

Book tickets, £20 to £40, online. Shows start at 2.30pm and 7.45pm.

