Advanced search

Edmond de Bergerac is coming to the Cambridge Arts Theatre

PUBLISHED: 10:52 07 April 2019

Edmond de Bergerac comes to the Cambridge Arts Theatre from Tuesday 16 to Saturday 20 April.

Edmond de Bergerac comes to the Cambridge Arts Theatre from Tuesday 16 to Saturday 20 April.

Archant

Meet the man behind the nose when Edmond de Bergerac comes to the Cambridge Arts Theatre from Tuesday 16 to Saturday 20 April.

Edmond de Bergerac comes to the Cambridge Arts Theatre from Tuesday 16 to Saturday 20 April. Edmond de Bergerac comes to the Cambridge Arts Theatre from Tuesday 16 to Saturday 20 April.

Starring Freddie Fox and Josie Lawrence, the multi award-winning comedy by French writer Alexis Michalik, took France by storm and now makes its English language premiere.

A desperate Edmond draws on his problems to write a new comedy. It will be an unbelievable tale about the demands of his producers, the whims of the actresses, the jealousy of his wife, his doubting colleagues and the romantic adventures of his best friend. It shall be called Cyrano de Bergerac.

December 1897, Paris. Playwright Edmond Rostand is approaching his thirtieth birthday with no new plays but a whole lot of worries.

He has not written anything in two years and in desperation has promised a new play to the acting superstar, Constant Coquelin.

Edmond de Bergerac comes to the Cambridge Arts Theatre from Tuesday 16 to Saturday 20 April. Edmond de Bergerac comes to the Cambridge Arts Theatre from Tuesday 16 to Saturday 20 April.

Shows start at 2.30pm and 7.45pm. Book tickets, £25-£45, online.

Most Read

Size matters for Ely’s most bashed bridge which is now famous in Europe

Lorry driver gets stuck at the Stutney Road rail bridge in Ely. Picture; NETWORK RAIL

Level of deceit of Ely pub manager who stole over £7,000 and tried to blame a colleague ‘almost beggars belief’ says police officer who arrested him

The Hereward in Ely where a former manager has been sentenced for stealing £7,000 in weekend takings. The money has not been recovered but the former manager Daniel Perry has been sentenced for the theft and must repay the cash. Picture; STONEGATE

‘My physical and mental well-being has taken a beating over the past few years’ - dad runs London Marathon in memory of his four year old son

Henry and Douglas Wright of Ely. Henry is running the London Marathon to raise money for CLIC Sargent cancer charity. Picture: HENRY WRIGHT

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Ely teacher to run her first half-marathon in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance charity

Ely singer and music teacher Ali Driver, who is also known as ‘Mrs Melody’, will take on the City of Norwich Half Marathon this Sunday (April 7) in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity. Picture: ALI DRIVER.

Most Read

Size matters for Ely’s most bashed bridge which is now famous in Europe

Lorry driver gets stuck at the Stutney Road rail bridge in Ely. Picture; NETWORK RAIL

Level of deceit of Ely pub manager who stole over £7,000 and tried to blame a colleague ‘almost beggars belief’ says police officer who arrested him

The Hereward in Ely where a former manager has been sentenced for stealing £7,000 in weekend takings. The money has not been recovered but the former manager Daniel Perry has been sentenced for the theft and must repay the cash. Picture; STONEGATE

‘My physical and mental well-being has taken a beating over the past few years’ - dad runs London Marathon in memory of his four year old son

Henry and Douglas Wright of Ely. Henry is running the London Marathon to raise money for CLIC Sargent cancer charity. Picture: HENRY WRIGHT

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Ely teacher to run her first half-marathon in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance charity

Ely singer and music teacher Ali Driver, who is also known as ‘Mrs Melody’, will take on the City of Norwich Half Marathon this Sunday (April 7) in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity. Picture: ALI DRIVER.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Abba ReBjörn at The Maltings raises £900 for local charities

Abba ReBjörn at The Maltings in Ely raised £900 for local charities and good causes. Picture FRANK CONNOLLY.

Edmond de Bergerac is coming to the Cambridge Arts Theatre

Edmond de Bergerac comes to the Cambridge Arts Theatre from Tuesday 16 to Saturday 20 April.

Investing is easy when you know how

Working out a car park ticket machine is a bit like investing - it's easy if you know how. Picture: Getty Images

Size matters for Ely’s most bashed bridge which is now famous in Europe

Lorry driver gets stuck at the Stutney Road rail bridge in Ely. Picture; NETWORK RAIL

Tories take 12 of 39 seats on Fenland District Council without a vote being cast after no opposition candidates come forward

These are the 12 either sitting councillors or new candidates standing for Fenland District Council in May and all 12 have been returned unopposed. They are from top left to right: Anne Hay, Maureen Davis, Peter Murphy and Dave Topgood. Middle row from left: Dave Connor, Kay Mayor, Chris Boden and Ian Benney. Bottom from left: Steve Tierney, Andrew Lyn, Dee Laws and David Mason. Picture; ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists