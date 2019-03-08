Edmond de Bergerac is coming to the Cambridge Arts Theatre

Edmond de Bergerac comes to the Cambridge Arts Theatre from Tuesday 16 to Saturday 20 April. Archant

Meet the man behind the nose when Edmond de Bergerac comes to the Cambridge Arts Theatre from Tuesday 16 to Saturday 20 April.

Edmond de Bergerac comes to the Cambridge Arts Theatre from Tuesday 16 to Saturday 20 April. Edmond de Bergerac comes to the Cambridge Arts Theatre from Tuesday 16 to Saturday 20 April.

Starring Freddie Fox and Josie Lawrence, the multi award-winning comedy by French writer Alexis Michalik, took France by storm and now makes its English language premiere.

A desperate Edmond draws on his problems to write a new comedy. It will be an unbelievable tale about the demands of his producers, the whims of the actresses, the jealousy of his wife, his doubting colleagues and the romantic adventures of his best friend. It shall be called Cyrano de Bergerac.

December 1897, Paris. Playwright Edmond Rostand is approaching his thirtieth birthday with no new plays but a whole lot of worries.

He has not written anything in two years and in desperation has promised a new play to the acting superstar, Constant Coquelin.

Shows start at 2.30pm and 7.45pm. Book tickets, £25-£45, online.