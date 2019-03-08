Gallery

Groovy baby! Disco Inferno to hit Littleport in spell-binding 70s musical

Step back in time to the 1970s and get groovy with the award-winning Littleport Players in their latest show. Picture: BECKY GREEN. Archant

Step back in time to the 1970s and get groovy with the award-winning Littleport Players in their latest production.

The smash hit musical Disco Inferno will be filled with glittery costumes, dodgy wigs and plenty of flares.

It will include toe-tapping songs such as Celebration, Fire, I Love to Love, Hot Stuff and Boogie Nights.

Becky Green, chair of Littleport Players, said: "We were absolutely thrilled to win the NODA award for best technical for last year's summer musical Our House - Madness Musical and to be nominated for best pantomime.

"It makes all the hard work seem much more worthwhile and by winning, or even being nominated, it creates more confidence among the group to strive towards top class productions.

"This year's musical Disco Inferno is no exception to this and we can't wait for audiences to see it."

Discos Inferno, directed by Karen Booth, takes place on July 11 to 13 at 7.30pm at Littleport and East Cambs Academy.

Doors open at 7pm with refreshments available.

It will be directed by Mark Checkley with choreography by former West End star Nikki Dyer.

Tickets can be booked online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/littleportplayers or in person at Bargain Centre and Bizzie Lizzie, in Littleport.

Or email rebekahgreen2016@outlook.com for further information.

