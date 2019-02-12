Advanced search

Endlessly inventive and funny from start to finish, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is an absolute must see

PUBLISHED: 09:53 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:53 20 February 2019

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is at the Cambridge Arts Theatre until March 2.

From the imaginative minds behind West End hit The Play That Goes Wrong, Mischief Theatre return to the Cambridge Arts Theatre with another laugh-a-minute action-filled caper in The Comedy About A Bank Robbery.

A combination of slapstick humour, romance, pantomime-like set pieces and likeable characters, there’s never a dull moment thanks to the non-stop nature of the show.

Don’t let the title fool you, though: it’s much more than just a bank robbery gone wrong. There’s all the drama that goes with it, too, which comes together to create one of the funniest and most innovative shows the theatre has hosted.

Finding humour in pretty much everything (even after some momentarily sad moments) barely a minute goes by where the audience aren’t left in stitches by what’s unfolding on the stage.

The cast might only consist of 12 (extremely talented) performers, but they have no trouble in bringing a seemingly endless rotation of characters to life (I counted at least 30, including much smaller parts). It’s demonstrative of their versatility, portraying each new face with the same commitment and energy.

Set in 1958 Minneapolis, the costumes, accents and set designs are spot on, too. One of the most notable things, though, is how seamless the set changes are; despite large, often technically-challenging (at one point gravity-defying) backdrops, the audience are kept entertained by interludes of barbershop quartet style songs being performed.

The second half offers up a few genuinely jaw-dropping, acrobatic moments too, which are worth the ticket price alone.

Don’t miss this brilliantly imaginative and endlessly funny show!

For performance dates, times and tickets visit www.cambridgeartstheatre.com/whats-on/comedy-about-bank-robbery

Endlessly inventive and funny from start to finish, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is an absolute must see

