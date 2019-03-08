Don't miss Campaign Amateur Theatre Ely's production of Little Shop of Horrors at The Maltings

Campaign Amateur Theatre (CAT) Ely are performing The Little Shop of Horrors at The Maltings from November 13 to 16.

Just in time for those dark wintery nights, Campaign Amateur Theatre is bringing The Little Shop of Horrors to The Maltings in Ely.





This is a show about people with hopes and dreams stuck in a place where there is no hope and no dream ever comes true.

Seymour Krelborn works in a downtown Skid Row florist and dreams of marrying Audrey, the love of his life.



When he stumbles across a new breed of plant he names it Audrey after her. It is a plant like nothing else he's ever seen and green fingered Seymour does his best to help it grow. As the plant grows stronger, great things start to happen to Seymour promising unending fame and fortune and most of all love.

But what will Seymour have to do to get the life he dreams about - the motorbike, meals in posh restaurants, the chance to fly in an aeroplane, the girl? How far will he have to go to make his dreams come true?

Performances are at 7.30pm from Wednesday 13 to Saturday 16 November.



Tickets, £13 or £10 for under 12s, are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/cately or by calling 07395 671726.