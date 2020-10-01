Gallery

Wiggle Dance Theatre. Picture: THE LIBRARY PRESENTS

Theatre, dance, music, comedy, puppetry and magic are among 80 free events being put on for Cambridgeshire by The Library Presents as part of their autumn season.

Home concerts. Picture: THE LIBRARY PRESENTS

Following the success of their spring ‘In Your House’ programme, many of the performances and shows will be available online to comply with COVID-19 safety measures. However there will also be some small live performances in several outdoor locations.

The programme, which provides something for everyone, regardless of ages and interests, usually takes place in libraries across the county.

However, with safety measures in place due to COVID-19, the new season has been launched by Cambridgeshire County Council to allow residents to watch, and participate in arts and culture performances and workshops from the comfort of their own homes.

Garlic Theatre. Picture: THE LIBRARY PRESENTS

Musical highlights include: ‘Dancing Jukebox Gems’ by the talented Wriggle Dance Theatre, a live music performance which will be touring Cambridgeshire towns to take residents on a trip down memory lane through dance, music and song.

Audiences who prefer to stay at home can watch online vocal concerts, which will be themed around musicals, vintage songs, and opera highlights.

In celebration of Black History Month, The Library Presents will be sharing a number of performances, including radio drama ‘A Waltz in New Orleans’ by Lucas Keen on Cambridge 105 Radio on October 17 at 3pm, as well as three dance films and Q&A sessions with the artists, which audiences can access online. There are also a number of programmed events for deaf and neurodiverse participants.

Howard Gawp. Picture: THE LIBRARY PRESENTS

The programme also features a variety of workshops. Back for a third season is Garlic Theatre; participants can join the friendly duo as they guide families on how to make their own puppet show. Those who enjoy arts and crafts can learn how to make some cheerful origami and papercraft wall art with Zen Pulp to brighten walls at home or outside.

Although the spring season of events was cancelled due to COVID-19, the digital events helped people stay connected during lockdown.

One participant said: “I knew nothing about the [Quarantine Quilt] project until a small cardboard box arrived at our house. To sew my patch was very enjoyable and I loved being part of something much bigger.”

Half A String Painter with beetle. Picture: THE LIBRARY PRESENTS

All Cambridgeshire libraries have now reopened and are offering a free select and collect service. Residents can return books, pick up pre-ordered books, or use a pre-booked computer.

There are still a range of library services available to access from home and the team is looking into when they can safely increase library opening hours and access.

Look out for information on library windows and online.

A Waltz in New Orleans. Picture: THE LIBRARY PRESENTS

The Velveteen Rabbit (storytelling and activities). Picture: THE LIBRARY PRESENTS

Origami wall art. Picture: THE LIBRARY PRESENTS

Anarchists mobile library. Picture: THE LIBRARY PRESENTS