Students to perform play in Ancient Greek at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Cambridge University students to perform 'Oedipus at Colonus' by Sophocles in Ancient Greek at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Archant

Once every three years, Cambridge University students put on a play in Ancient Greek.

This year the Cambridge Greek Play at Cambridge Arts Theatre is 'Oedipus at Colonus' by Sophocles.

Blind, broken and ravaged by years of exile, Oedipus reaches the sacred grove of Colonus, where the gods have prophesied he will die.

Realising he has only hours to live, Oedipus seeks the protection of Theseus, King of Athens, for he knows he is about to be betrayed by those he loves.

There will be surtitles over the stage for those of us who don't speak ancient Greek.

The tradition of performing a play in Ancient Greek, goes back to 1882. Past performers include Tom Hiddleston, Rupert Brooke and Ralph Vaughan Williams.

The 12+ show runs until October 19. Tickets and times via 01223 503333 or cambridgeartstheatre.com