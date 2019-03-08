Video

Ballet Black - a celebration of dancers of black and Asian descent - is coming to the Cambridge Arts Theatre

Jos� Alves and Isabella Coracy. Photography: Rick Guest Rick Guest

Celebrating their eighteenth year, Ballet Black returns to the Cambridge Arts Theatre on Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8.

The Ballet Black Company. Photography: Mthuthuzeli November. The Ballet Black Company. Photography: Mthuthuzeli November.

Led by artistic director Cassa Pancho, recent recipient of the Freedom of the City of London for her contribution to diversity in ballet, the company celebrates dancers of black and Asian descent.

Ingoma (Song), created by company dancer and choreographer Mthuthuzeli November is a fusion of ballet, African dance and singing.

This premiere and Barbican co-commission portrays a milestone moment in South African history and imagines the struggles of black miners and their families in 1946, when 60,000 of them took courageous strike action.

Shows start at 7.45pm and tickets, £20 to £30, can be booked online.

Running time is one hour 30 minutes including an interval.