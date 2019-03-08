Advanced search

Ballet Black - a celebration of dancers of black and Asian descent - is coming to the Cambridge Arts Theatre

PUBLISHED: 11:33 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 25 April 2019

Jos� Alves and Isabella Coracy. Photography: Rick Guest

Jos� Alves and Isabella Coracy. Photography: Rick Guest

Rick Guest

Celebrating their eighteenth year, Ballet Black returns to the Cambridge Arts Theatre on Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8.

The Ballet Black Company. Photography: Mthuthuzeli November.The Ballet Black Company. Photography: Mthuthuzeli November.

Led by artistic director Cassa Pancho, recent recipient of the Freedom of the City of London for her contribution to diversity in ballet, the company celebrates dancers of black and Asian descent.

Ingoma (Song), created by company dancer and choreographer Mthuthuzeli November is a fusion of ballet, African dance and singing.

This premiere and Barbican co-commission portrays a milestone moment in South African history and imagines the struggles of black miners and their families in 1946, when 60,000 of them took courageous strike action.

Shows start at 7.45pm and tickets, £20 to £30, can be booked online.

Running time is one hour 30 minutes including an interval.

Drivers warned of delays as an abnormal load - think 30 cars split into two lanes - makes its way from Port Sutton Bridge to Cambridgeshire sub station

Port Sutton Bridge load: Photos depict the actual load now awaiting transportation at Port Sutton Bridge whilst others show a similar load previously conveyed from there by the same company, Coilletts, Picture; COLLETTS

Death announced of Roy Alfred Carter, aged 87, who for three decades was head of physical education and geography at Witchford Village College

Roy Carter whose death has been announced. The photos have been provided by his family and are reflect in part his sporting achievements in Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture; FAMILY

Man who randomly assaulted 75 year-old man in Ely causing him to suffer life changing injuries jailed for a year

Christopher Ivison who has been jailed after a random attack in Ely left his 75 year-old victim with life changing injuires. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Kennett’s Garden Village approved - 500 houses and 700 jobs on the way - after three hour East Cambs planning meeting

Kennett's Garden Village approved  500 houses and 700 jobs on the way - after three hour East Cambs planning meeting. Picture by Terry Harris.

Anger at scrapping of local plan as councillors debate future of East Cambridgeshire

Anger at scrapping of local plan as councillors debate future of East Cambridgeshire. BBC breakfast show host Chris Mann was joined by Cllr Anna Bailey, Cllr Lorna Dupre and Labour candidate for Ely North Rebecca Denness. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

