Advanced search

Gallery

COMPETITION: Win tickets to see Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely

PUBLISHED: 12:39 21 March 2019

KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.

KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.

Archant

Join Alice down the rabbit hole in her magical adventures through Wonderland when KD Theatre Productions perform at The Maltings in Ely – and you could win a ticket to see it.

KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.

The group is staging its own version of Lewis Carroll’s family favourite ‘Alice in Wonderland’ from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April and we have a family ticket to give away.

Come and join the tea party where you’ll meet the Mad Hatter, The White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, the Queen of Hearts and many more colourful characters in this playful take on the tale.

KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.

The show features a professional cast of energetic performers, catchy new songs and lots of humour that will entertain and delight the whole family.

Audience members will also get to the chance meet some of the characters after the performance. Don’t be late for this very important date.

KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.

The musical is written by the Triple Threat Creative (book, music and lyrics by Dennis, Lomax and Williams) and produced by the creative team behind Ely’s professional pantomime.

• To be in with a chance of winning a family ticket, please answer the question: Who originally wrote the story of Alice in Wonderland?

KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.

• Email your answer to ben.jolley@archant.co.uk or send it on a postcard to: The Ely Standard, 93 Audmoor House, PE15 LH, March

• All entries must be emailed or, if by post, include an email address or daytime telephone number so we can contact winners.

KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.

• The closing date is Monday April 1 at 11am.

Book tickets via www.kdtheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01353 725026.

KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.

KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.

KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.

KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.

KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.

KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.

KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.

KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.

KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.

KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.

KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.

KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.

Most Read

Dramatic Ely river rescue of Polish man who told his rescuer - and police - up to four youths had thrown him into the icy water

David Parr (right) who was awake at 1am to help rescue a young Polish man from the Ouse, The victim told Mr Parr he had been thrown into the icy water by up to four youths, a claim being investigated by police, Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Woman cut free from a vehicle following a crash near Soham

A woman was cut free from her car by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

The misguided motorist who thought it OK to take a trip along the Cambridgeshire guided busway - until police brought his journey to an end

This was the latest non bus to think the guided busway is for vehicles other than what it says on the label! Police posted this photo today of a car that attempted to drive down the busway last night. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Ofsted praises head of East Cambs primary school for winning the ‘support and respects’ of parents and carers in such a short space of time

Head teacher Jane Segust with some of her pupils at The Shade Primary School, Soham. An inspection visit by Ofsted has delighted the team of teachers, assistants and volunteers who help run the school. Picture; THE SHADE

Confronted by robber brandishing a knife, Cambridge court hears how Sainsbury’s shop worker fought back and grabbed the weapon from his assailant’s hand

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Most Read

Dramatic Ely river rescue of Polish man who told his rescuer - and police - up to four youths had thrown him into the icy water

David Parr (right) who was awake at 1am to help rescue a young Polish man from the Ouse, The victim told Mr Parr he had been thrown into the icy water by up to four youths, a claim being investigated by police, Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Woman cut free from a vehicle following a crash near Soham

A woman was cut free from her car by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

The misguided motorist who thought it OK to take a trip along the Cambridgeshire guided busway - until police brought his journey to an end

This was the latest non bus to think the guided busway is for vehicles other than what it says on the label! Police posted this photo today of a car that attempted to drive down the busway last night. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Ofsted praises head of East Cambs primary school for winning the ‘support and respects’ of parents and carers in such a short space of time

Head teacher Jane Segust with some of her pupils at The Shade Primary School, Soham. An inspection visit by Ofsted has delighted the team of teachers, assistants and volunteers who help run the school. Picture; THE SHADE

Confronted by robber brandishing a knife, Cambridge court hears how Sainsbury’s shop worker fought back and grabbed the weapon from his assailant’s hand

Knife brandishing robber Stefan Clark wasd disarmed by heroic shop worker he tried to rob. The shop worker is photographed on CCTV sending Clark away almost empty handed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Unearthed pictures of the Queen and Prince Philip ‘relaxing at a picnic’ with Daphne du Maurier to be sold at auction in Ely

Previously unseen snaps of the Queen and Prince Philip (pictured) relaxing with famous author Daphne du Maurier are set to go under the hammer in Ely next month. Picture: ROWLEY’S

Punch landed on stranger at reggae concert in Cambridge left victim with bleed to the brain, fractured skull and chipped teeth

Drew Pinney who punched and seriously injured a man he had never met before the night, is jailed. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Here’s your chance to ride in a Class 37 from Norwich to Ely while raising money for charity

Here’s your chance to ride in a Class 37 from Norwich to Ely while raising money for charity. This screenshot is taken from a YouTube video titled 'Class 37 Cab Ride in 6940 at the Llangollen 1960's Gala, 24th July 2016'. Picture: YOU TUBE / PETER COOLE.

Four-screen cinema and restaurant complex could finally be coming to Newmarket’s town centre as Forest Heath Council commits £210,000

Left to right: Forest Heath Cabinet members Cllrs Andy Drummond, David Bowman, Lance Stanbury, Ruth Bowman and James Waters. Picture: SUPPLIED

COMPETITION: Win tickets to see Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely

KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists