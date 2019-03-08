Gallery

COMPETITION: Win tickets to see Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely

KD Theatre Productions will perform Alice in Wonderland at The Maltings in Ely from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April. Picture: DANIEL BELL. Archant

Join Alice down the rabbit hole in her magical adventures through Wonderland when KD Theatre Productions perform at The Maltings in Ely – and you could win a ticket to see it.

The group is staging its own version of Lewis Carroll’s family favourite ‘Alice in Wonderland’ from Friday 5 to Monday 8 April and we have a family ticket to give away.

Come and join the tea party where you’ll meet the Mad Hatter, The White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, the Queen of Hearts and many more colourful characters in this playful take on the tale.

The show features a professional cast of energetic performers, catchy new songs and lots of humour that will entertain and delight the whole family.

Audience members will also get to the chance meet some of the characters after the performance. Don’t be late for this very important date.

The musical is written by the Triple Threat Creative (book, music and lyrics by Dennis, Lomax and Williams) and produced by the creative team behind Ely’s professional pantomime.

• To be in with a chance of winning a family ticket, please answer the question: Who originally wrote the story of Alice in Wonderland?

• Email your answer to ben.jolley@archant.co.uk or send it on a postcard to: The Ely Standard, 93 Audmoor House, PE15 LH, March

• All entries must be emailed or, if by post, include an email address or daytime telephone number so we can contact winners.

• The closing date is Monday April 1 at 11am.

Book tickets via www.kdtheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01353 725026.

