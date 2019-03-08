Gallery

REVIEW: Ultimate unwind treat at The Glassworks Health Club in Cambridge

A rejuvenating retreat tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Cambridge city life makes The Glassworks Spa the perfect choice for a self-care Sunday. Picture: PALM PR. Archant

A rejuvenating retreat tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Cambridge city life makes The Glassworks Spa the perfect choice for a self-care Sunday.

A rejuvenating retreat tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Cambridge city life makes The Glassworks Spa the perfect choice for a self-care Sunday. Picture: CLARE BUTLER. A rejuvenating retreat tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Cambridge city life makes The Glassworks Spa the perfect choice for a self-care Sunday. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

It's easy to see why the boutique venue, which forms part of The Varsity Hotel, is favoured among athletes such as Jamie Webb and double Olympic gold medallist James Cracknell.

The 46-year-old trained at the state-of-the-art gym before becoming the oldest ever Boat Race champ to row Cambridge to victory in April.

The cutting-edge health club features the latest equipment with yoga, pilates, aerobics and spinning classes on site.

Attentive staff and trainers are on hand with bottles of water and heaps of enthusiasm as we check in.

A rejuvenating retreat tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Cambridge city life makes The Glassworks Spa the perfect choice for a self-care Sunday. Picture: CLARE BUTLER. A rejuvenating retreat tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Cambridge city life makes The Glassworks Spa the perfect choice for a self-care Sunday. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

The walls are stylishly decorated with inspiring quotes and pictures of rowing pro's from Boat Race years gone by.

The gym is well-equipped with all the essentials in a spacious and cool setting with the latest in-built entertainment on all machines.

After working up a sweat a much-needed pampering session awaits.

The spa treatment list is extensive, ranging from facials to manicures and reflexology.

A rejuvenating retreat tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Cambridge city life makes The Glassworks Spa the perfect choice for a self-care Sunday. Picture: CLARE BUTLER. A rejuvenating retreat tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Cambridge city life makes The Glassworks Spa the perfect choice for a self-care Sunday. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

But for the ultimate de-stress - a Swedish back, neck and shoulder massage works wonders.

This popular classic style of massage uses long flowing strokes to aid wellbeing and muscular relaxation.

And as someone who suffers from frequent upper back tension, my therapist is quick to put me at ease with the right pressure.

Soothing Elemis products are applied during the 25-minute session, with relaxing music giving a Zen atmosphere.

A rejuvenating retreat tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Cambridge city life makes The Glassworks Spa the perfect choice for a self-care Sunday. Picture: PALM PR. A rejuvenating retreat tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Cambridge city life makes The Glassworks Spa the perfect choice for a self-care Sunday. Picture: PALM PR.

I leave feeling revitalised and tension-free before submerging in the Jacuzzi with riverside views.

This would be the perfect place for a hen weekend - sipping on champers with the girls watching life go by.

A sensory sauna and herbal steam room are also on site, with complimentary copies of Countryside Magazine available in chill-out areas.

The late 18th century building was used to be a bonded warehouse, part of the Anchor Brewery.

A rejuvenating retreat tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Cambridge city life makes The Glassworks Spa the perfect choice for a self-care Sunday. Picture: CLARE BUTLER. A rejuvenating retreat tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Cambridge city life makes The Glassworks Spa the perfect choice for a self-care Sunday. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

During its restoration the original features were preserved, such as the magnificent King Post trussed roof.

The painted walls are sand blasted to reveal the original Cambridge brick, and the large wooden beams that run through the building.

Changing rooms include hair dryers, essential plugs for hair straighteners and complimentary robes, towels and sandals.

The Glassworks is a health haven that has a rustic, relaxing charm you wouldn't expect to find in the city centre.

A rejuvenating retreat tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Cambridge city life makes The Glassworks Spa the perfect choice for a self-care Sunday. Picture: CLARE BUTLER. A rejuvenating retreat tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Cambridge city life makes The Glassworks Spa the perfect choice for a self-care Sunday. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

The ultimate unwind treat, I'll be sure to return back to bliss at The Glassworks soon.

You may also want to watch: