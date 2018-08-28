Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries & Creem festival 2019

Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries and Creem festival 2019. Picture: LISTEN UP MUSIC Archant

A diverse line-up of Hip-Hop, R&B, House and Noughties throwbacks are set to hit Cambridge as part of this year’s Strawberries & Creem festival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries and Creem festival 2019. Picture: LISTEN UP MUSIC Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries and Creem festival 2019. Picture: LISTEN UP MUSIC

Stefflon Don, Ms Dynamite and Mahalia are confirmed to headline the up-and-coming independent festival on Saturday June 15.

The one day event, curated by a team of young creative’s with an average age of just 25, aims to stay true to its ethos of ‘celebrate heritage, champion future’ with a diverse bill for 2019.

‘Beautiful Girls’ hitmaker Sean Kingston will also headline, alongside special guest Kevin Lyttle whose debut single “Turn Me On” went on to become a club classic and one of dancehall’s best loved anthems.

Established in 2014 in the majestic setting of Cambridge, Strawberries & Creem has become renowned for its authentic and feel-good line-ups that have seen a wealth of respected acts perform in recent years - counting Skepta, Wiley and Kano to name a few.

Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries and Creem festival 2019. Picture: LISTEN UP MUSIC Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries and Creem festival 2019. Picture: LISTEN UP MUSIC

With the 2019 edition set to be topped by MOBO winner Stefflon Don - who’s meteoric rise has seen her gain international success with French Montana, Tory Lanez, Jeremih, Sean Paul and Ne-Yo collaborations - the South London rapper will be joined by UK pioneer Ms Dynamite, who was honoured with an MBE last year for her services to music which count breakthrough hit “Ms Dy-Na-Mi-Tee” and the 2002 Mercury Prize.

UK garage contingent sees Artful Dodger, Heartless Crew, Shola Ama and Sweet Female Attitude also confirmed for the bill.

Tickets for Strawberries & Creem 2019 start at just £45 and are available to buy from https://www.strawberriesandcreem.com/ now.

Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries and Creem festival 2019. Picture: LISTEN UP MUSIC Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries and Creem festival 2019. Picture: LISTEN UP MUSIC

Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries and Creem festival 2019. Picture: LISTEN UP MUSIC Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries and Creem festival 2019. Picture: LISTEN UP MUSIC

Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries and Creem festival 2019. Picture: LISTEN UP MUSIC Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries and Creem festival 2019. Picture: LISTEN UP MUSIC