Advanced search

Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries & Creem festival 2019

PUBLISHED: 11:32 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:32 07 February 2019

Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries and Creem festival 2019. Picture: LISTEN UP MUSIC

Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries and Creem festival 2019. Picture: LISTEN UP MUSIC

Archant

A diverse line-up of Hip-Hop, R&B, House and Noughties throwbacks are set to hit Cambridge as part of this year’s Strawberries & Creem festival.

Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries and Creem festival 2019. Picture: LISTEN UP MUSIC Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries and Creem festival 2019. Picture: LISTEN UP MUSIC

Stefflon Don, Ms Dynamite and Mahalia are confirmed to headline the up-and-coming independent festival on Saturday June 15.

The one day event, curated by a team of young creative’s with an average age of just 25, aims to stay true to its ethos of ‘celebrate heritage, champion future’ with a diverse bill for 2019.

‘Beautiful Girls’ hitmaker Sean Kingston will also headline, alongside special guest Kevin Lyttle whose debut single “Turn Me On” went on to become a club classic and one of dancehall’s best loved anthems.

Established in 2014 in the majestic setting of Cambridge, Strawberries & Creem has become renowned for its authentic and feel-good line-ups that have seen a wealth of respected acts perform in recent years - counting Skepta, Wiley and Kano to name a few.

Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries and Creem festival 2019. Picture: LISTEN UP MUSIC Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries and Creem festival 2019. Picture: LISTEN UP MUSIC

With the 2019 edition set to be topped by MOBO winner Stefflon Don - who’s meteoric rise has seen her gain international success with French Montana, Tory Lanez, Jeremih, Sean Paul and Ne-Yo collaborations - the South London rapper will be joined by UK pioneer Ms Dynamite, who was honoured with an MBE last year for her services to music which count breakthrough hit “Ms Dy-Na-Mi-Tee” and the 2002 Mercury Prize.

UK garage contingent sees Artful Dodger, Heartless Crew, Shola Ama and Sweet Female Attitude also confirmed for the bill.

Tickets for Strawberries & Creem 2019 start at just £45 and are available to buy from https://www.strawberriesandcreem.com/ now.

Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries and Creem festival 2019. Picture: LISTEN UP MUSIC Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries and Creem festival 2019. Picture: LISTEN UP MUSIC

Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries and Creem festival 2019. Picture: LISTEN UP MUSIC Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries and Creem festival 2019. Picture: LISTEN UP MUSIC

Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries and Creem festival 2019. Picture: LISTEN UP MUSIC Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries and Creem festival 2019. Picture: LISTEN UP MUSIC

Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries and Creem festival 2019. Picture: LISTEN UP MUSIC Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries and Creem festival 2019. Picture: LISTEN UP MUSIC

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mayor Palmer’s town councillor father refused permission to build two chalet bungalows at Soham in a next door field

Soham town councillor Christopher Palmer (right) has been refused permission to build two bungalows next to his son. Mayor James Palmer, in Soham. East Cambs Council says there were no special circumstances to allow it. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Mayor Palmer yet to hand over proceeds of summer ‘charity’ ball- a sum helped by caterer’s decision to knock £2,000 off the bill after an invoicing error

£12,000 was raised at the inaugural ball held by Mayor James Palmer. The £120 a head event was held in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral. One of the images from the PTSD999 Facebook page.

No option to pick a different site but you can influence decisions over this site says Network Rail as they unveil £20m Soham station plans

Soham station then - and maybe in the future?

PCSO chases rogue trader on foot and then - two hours after her shift finished - stops uninsured car as driver flees the scene

Police crack down on rogue traders in Witchford

Travellers leave land next to abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre after court action is taken

Travellers leave land next to abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre after court action is taken. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Most Read

Mayor Palmer’s town councillor father refused permission to build two chalet bungalows at Soham in a next door field

Soham town councillor Christopher Palmer (right) has been refused permission to build two bungalows next to his son. Mayor James Palmer, in Soham. East Cambs Council says there were no special circumstances to allow it. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Mayor Palmer yet to hand over proceeds of summer ‘charity’ ball- a sum helped by caterer’s decision to knock £2,000 off the bill after an invoicing error

£12,000 was raised at the inaugural ball held by Mayor James Palmer. The £120 a head event was held in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral. One of the images from the PTSD999 Facebook page.

No option to pick a different site but you can influence decisions over this site says Network Rail as they unveil £20m Soham station plans

Soham station then - and maybe in the future?

PCSO chases rogue trader on foot and then - two hours after her shift finished - stops uninsured car as driver flees the scene

Police crack down on rogue traders in Witchford

Travellers leave land next to abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre after court action is taken

Travellers leave land next to abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre after court action is taken. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries & Creem festival 2019

Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries and Creem festival 2019. Picture: LISTEN UP MUSIC

Ely market cancelled due to severe high winds

Ely market cancelled due to severe high winds. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS.

PCSO chases rogue trader on foot and then - two hours after her shift finished - stops uninsured car as driver flees the scene

Police crack down on rogue traders in Witchford

Ely Speedwatch on the lookout for more volunteers

A poice officer pictured with members of the Ely Speedwatch team. Picture: ARCHANT.

REVIEW: Escape Room is an inventive take on technologically advanced horror

Fans of Saw and Final Destination will enjoy Escape Room. Picture: FACEBOOK/ESCAPE ROOM.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists