REVIEW: Music, mud and memories at Cambridge's Strawberries & Creem Festival

It was a memorable mix of the best in hip hop and RnB as Strawberries & Creem Festival hit the Cambridge countryside in all its muddy glory. Picture: CLARE BUTLER. Archant

But the weather didn't dampen the spirit of punters who trekked the ground singing and dancing armed with glitter and festival garms.

In the short space of five years the event has gone from being a garden party created by a group of mates to one of the UK's most exciting young festivals.

The small but action-packed event is known for bringing RnB, hip hop, house and grime artists to Haggis Farm - just a few miles out of the bustling city centre.

And it didn't disappoint this year in mixing household throwback names with the hottest new talent.

Love Island 2018 heartthrob Josh Denzel kept the crowds pumped as host, before special guests N-Dubz star Dappy and London's coolest 'Day One' rapper Ms Banks got the party started on the main stage.

Headliners included Stefflon Don - who rose to fame after her 2017 single 'Hurtin' Me' hit the UK top 10.

Noughties popstars Ms Dynamite and Sean Kingston provided a trip down memory lane while revellers danced under the moonlight to Kevin Lyttle's classic 2002 dancehall hit 'Turn Me On'.

Highlights also included 20-year-old songstress Mahalia, who had an effortless air of confidence as she took to the stage with 'I Wish I Missed My Ex'.

While Artful Dodger and Sweet Female Attitude made the sun shine with their upbeat afternoon set.

House lovers could also head over the Enchanted Woodland Disco stage to enjoy some of the best upcoming DJs including Heidi, Alisha and techno duo Eli & Fur.

Infectious lyrics and stars with a stage presence that could easily compete with any of the bigger festivals meant one day didn't feel long enough bask in the belters.

S&C brought the creem of the crop to the Cambridge countryside - and we lapped up every minute of it.

