New garden roof terrace at SIX - which boasts stunning panoramic views of the city - is another reason to visit Cambridge's most luxurious dining spot

SIX's new Instagram-worthy alfresco rooftop dining space boasts panoramic views of the city. Picture: Paul Photographer: Paul Winch-Furness

SIX is fast becoming one of our favourite Cambridge destinations, and with the opening of their new Garden Terrace - which boasts panoramic views of the city - things are only getting better.

The Instagram-worthy alfresco rooftop dining space now features a terrace that has been decked out with wooden floor panelling, wicker chairs and a cascade of flowers draping from the retractable roof.

Then there's the stunning skyline vista of the city, with the bar and brassier overlooking many of Cambridge's most famous universities and colleges.

After being welcomed by SIX's friendly team of staff - who delivered smooth and slick service - we enjoyed a Basil Grande (or two) whilst enjoying the sunset: a great start to our evening.

Settling down for dinner, the delicious lemon and rosemary chicken (accompanied by chunky sweet potato wedges) remained a faultless main course choice, while the flavourful king prawn and chorizo skewers with cous cous offered something a little bit different for dinner.

For desert, my fiancé opted for the apple crumble (the best she's ever tasted) while I went for the refreshing Sicilian lemon tart that was complimented by a scattering of raspberries and blueberries.

Perfect for brunch, lunch, afternoon tea or dinner, guests can dine at SIX throughout the day, from midday to 10pm - and with their new Garden Terrace now open, there's even more reasons to give SIX a try. You won't be disappointed.

To book a table visit www.sixcambridge.co.uk/the-terrace/