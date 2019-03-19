Advanced search

REVIEW: Devilishly delectable dishes delight at The Green Man in Trumpington

19 March, 2019 - 14:20
REVIEW: Devilishly delectable dishes delight at The Green Man in Trumpington. Picture: CLARE BUTLER/ JESSICA LABHART.

Archant

If sipping a cocktail while tucking into a selection of devilishly delectable dishes is your thing - then look no further than The Green Man in Trumpington.

Fresh and funky, from the outside the quaint newly-refurbished pub could easily be mistaken for somewhere you think only your grandparents would visit. But don’t be fooled.

Gone are the 2 for £10 cheap and cheerful chain deals and here lays one of the most instagrammable pubs sneakily hidden just on the outskirts of Cambridge city centre.

Warm service set in retro-modern surroundings with an exquisite selection of menus could please the most fussiest of eaters. And even your vegan friend won’t feel left out.

Veganuary may have passed but The Green Man offers its very own Vegan menu with dishes ranging from a caramelised onion tart to a lavash vegetable flatbread.

The lunch menu runs from 12pm to 6pm Monday to Friday, and we dive straight into a sharer carne platter of lamb koftas, southern fried buttermilk chicken and a garlic flatbread. Oozing with a zingy Middle Eastern kick it tastes as good as it looks.

We wash it down with a refreshing Saintly Sips low-alcohol cocktail, which makes the perfect accompaniment.

The Victoria’s Secret ‘sumptuous and sexy’ (as it is described) passionfruit fizz was our runway favourite.

Mains arrive with attentive service and our friendly waitress, Daniela, explains what sauces would compliment the wholefood salad and stir-fried beef fillet salad.

Black rice, quinoa and avocado are infused with a sweet lemongrass and ginger dressing.

It was only fair that we rounded off the experience with desserts that were chosen with eyes bigger than our bellies. But they were totally worth it.

How could we resist the added theatre of a gold-iced melting chocolate and peanut bomb?

Our lovely host, Rory, presents it by pouring over the warm chocolate sauce as we ‘ooh and ahh’ in awe. This is the ultimate chocolate fix.

The vanilla cheesecake may be presented slightly underwhelming in comparison, but is a scrumptious, creamy treat nonetheless.

It was fair to say that we were won over, as despite its blink-and-you-miss it location, this pub is bursting with character and class inside.

Full compliments to the chef as two very happy journalists returned to work with smiles on their faces.

