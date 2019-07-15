Advanced search

Latitude Festival 2019: Chart-topping George Ezra and multi-award winning Lana Del Rey to join this year's star-studded line-up

15 July, 2019 - 17:29
Global sensation Lana Del Rey and Shotgun singer George Ezra will play this year�s Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: PA Images / Latitude Festival

Global sensation Lana Del Rey and Shotgun singer George Ezra will play this year�s Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: PA Images / Latitude Festival

PA Images / Latitude Festival

This year's Latitude Festival is bursting talent - here's what you can expect to see at Henham Park in Suffolk this week.

Chart-topping singer George Ezra will take to the main stage and headline the festival on Friday, July 19 followed by comedian Michelle Wolf to finish off the day.

Techno duo Underworld will headline on Saturday (20) as they bring their one-off act to the Obelisk Arena main stage from 1opm.

Global superstar Lana Del Rey will finish off the four-day festival on Sunday (21) and will take the audience for a ride as she performs her unique ‎baroque pop music.

A spokesman said: "Latitude is renowned for booking an exceptional array of musical talent and 2019 takes it to a whole new level.

"This year's line up is erupting with a diverse range of huge names, and trailblazers.

"The seven music stages will be buzzing to the eclectic sounds of Loyle Carner, Neneh Cherry, Sigrid, Tom Grennan, Cat Power, Khruangbin, Anna Calvi and Pale Waves.

"Baxter Dury, Walking On Cars, Primal Scream, Slaves, MØ, Gomez, Freya Ridings, Parcels, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Nadine Shah, Sons Of Kemet, and Julia Jacklin."

You may also want to watch:

Taking a headline slot on the Comedy Stage is Jason Manford, who stops off at Henham Park fresh from his nationwide sell-out tour, Muddle Class.

Jason said: "I've always loved performing at Latitude and I can't wait to headline the Comedy stage this year.

"This year's line-up is amazing as usual, sharing the headline slot with the likes of George Ezra, Underworld and Primal Scream is going to be fantastic!"

George Ezra said: "It's no secret that I'm a big Latitude fan. I've been to the festival numerous times as a performer and punter, so to be coming back in 2019 as a headliner - five years after my last performance - is a real treat.

"The reception to my second album Staying At Tamara's has been beyond my wildest dreams and I can't wait to rock up in Suffolk to play the songs for everyone. See you there!"

- Adult Weekend tickets £202.50 face value plus £16.20 booking fee per ticket

- Accompanied Teen Weekend tickets (13 to 15 years) £137.50 + £11 booking fee per ticket

- Child Weekend tickets - £15

For tickets or more information, visit: www.ticketmaster.co.uk/latitude

Most Read

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

Ely College principal says energy, optimism and ambition transformed ‘broken’ school

Just four years ago it was a broken school – but now Ely College is on course to becoming a “centre of excellence”, principal Richard Spencer says. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Students swing in the spotlight at Soham Village College leaver’s prom

Beth, Anna, Maddison and Jasmine at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley

The show must - and will - go on and what a day it turned out to be in Ely for the Morris and molly procession through the city

Big crowds turned out for the 2019 Morris and molly procession through the city of Ely, a tradition steeped in history - and a little controversy this year - as part of the annual folk festival. Picture; M.ROUSE PHOTOGRAPHY

Annual Pea Shooting World Championships held in Witcham raises more than £2,500 for village and is featured on Euro News

The annual Pea Shooting World Championship raised more than �2,500 for the Witcham Village Hall. Picture: Ian Carter

Most Read

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

Ely College principal says energy, optimism and ambition transformed ‘broken’ school

Just four years ago it was a broken school – but now Ely College is on course to becoming a “centre of excellence”, principal Richard Spencer says. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Students swing in the spotlight at Soham Village College leaver’s prom

Beth, Anna, Maddison and Jasmine at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley

The show must - and will - go on and what a day it turned out to be in Ely for the Morris and molly procession through the city

Big crowds turned out for the 2019 Morris and molly procession through the city of Ely, a tradition steeped in history - and a little controversy this year - as part of the annual folk festival. Picture; M.ROUSE PHOTOGRAPHY

Annual Pea Shooting World Championships held in Witcham raises more than £2,500 for village and is featured on Euro News

The annual Pea Shooting World Championship raised more than �2,500 for the Witcham Village Hall. Picture: Ian Carter

Latest from the Ely Standard

Annual Pea Shooting World Championships held in Witcham raises more than £2,500 for village and is featured on Euro News

The annual Pea Shooting World Championship raised more than �2,500 for the Witcham Village Hall. Picture: Ian Carter

Ely College principal says energy, optimism and ambition transformed ‘broken’ school

Just four years ago it was a broken school – but now Ely College is on course to becoming a “centre of excellence”, principal Richard Spencer says. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Olympic champ Goldie Sayers ‘thrilled’ to receive long-awaited 2008 bronze medal

Olympic champ Goldie Sayers ‘thrilled’ to receive long-awaited 2008 bronze medal. Picture: BRITISH ATHLETICS

Students swing in the spotlight at Soham Village College leaver’s prom

Beth, Anna, Maddison and Jasmine at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley

Cambridgeshire railway station chooses Ely and District Parkinson’s UK Support Group as its ‘charity of the month’

A Parkinson’s support group has been announced as Ely Railway Station’s charity of the month. Pictured is volunteer Caroline Nicklinson with platform host Mark. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists