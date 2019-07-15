Latitude Festival 2019: Chart-topping George Ezra and multi-award winning Lana Del Rey to join this year's star-studded line-up

Global sensation Lana Del Rey and Shotgun singer George Ezra will play this year�s Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: PA Images / Latitude Festival PA Images / Latitude Festival

This year's Latitude Festival is bursting talent - here's what you can expect to see at Henham Park in Suffolk this week.

Chart-topping singer George Ezra will take to the main stage and headline the festival on Friday, July 19 followed by comedian Michelle Wolf to finish off the day.

Techno duo Underworld will headline on Saturday (20) as they bring their one-off act to the Obelisk Arena main stage from 1opm.

Global superstar Lana Del Rey will finish off the four-day festival on Sunday (21) and will take the audience for a ride as she performs her unique ‎baroque pop music.

A spokesman said: "Latitude is renowned for booking an exceptional array of musical talent and 2019 takes it to a whole new level.

"This year's line up is erupting with a diverse range of huge names, and trailblazers.

"The seven music stages will be buzzing to the eclectic sounds of Loyle Carner, Neneh Cherry, Sigrid, Tom Grennan, Cat Power, Khruangbin, Anna Calvi and Pale Waves.

"Baxter Dury, Walking On Cars, Primal Scream, Slaves, MØ, Gomez, Freya Ridings, Parcels, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Nadine Shah, Sons Of Kemet, and Julia Jacklin."

Taking a headline slot on the Comedy Stage is Jason Manford, who stops off at Henham Park fresh from his nationwide sell-out tour, Muddle Class.

Jason said: "I've always loved performing at Latitude and I can't wait to headline the Comedy stage this year.

"This year's line-up is amazing as usual, sharing the headline slot with the likes of George Ezra, Underworld and Primal Scream is going to be fantastic!"

George Ezra said: "It's no secret that I'm a big Latitude fan. I've been to the festival numerous times as a performer and punter, so to be coming back in 2019 as a headliner - five years after my last performance - is a real treat.

"The reception to my second album Staying At Tamara's has been beyond my wildest dreams and I can't wait to rock up in Suffolk to play the songs for everyone. See you there!"

- Adult Weekend tickets £202.50 face value plus £16.20 booking fee per ticket

- Accompanied Teen Weekend tickets (13 to 15 years) £137.50 + £11 booking fee per ticket

- Child Weekend tickets - £15

For tickets or more information, visit: www.ticketmaster.co.uk/latitude