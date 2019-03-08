Video
12 hours of experimental electronic music at Wysing Poliphonic 2019
PUBLISHED: 16:12 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 29 August 2019
For its 10th edition, Wysing Poliphonic enlists London-based Somerset House Studios to guest curate a line-up full of boundary-pushing experimental electronic producers.
Beatrice Dillon, Flora Yin-Wong, hmurd, Ziur, Sonic Cyberfeminisms, Zuli and FAKA are just some of the artists that will perform at Wysing Arts Centre on Fox Road nearr Bourn from 1pm to 1am on Saturday September 7.
As well as live music and performance taking place over four covered stages, there will be a curated film and talks programme.
The main focus of the 2019 edition is the idea of connection - "moving beyond Wysing's site as a place where artists meet and experiment to consider connection beyond the physical" say organisers
Book tickets via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wysing-polyphonic-2019-tickets-61645730038
