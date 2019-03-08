Video

12 hours of experimental electronic music at Wysing Poliphonic 2019

Some of the artists who will perform at Wysing Poliphonic this Saturday September 7. Picture: WYSING ARTS CENTRE. Archant

For its 10th edition, Wysing Poliphonic enlists London-based Somerset House Studios to guest curate a line-up full of boundary-pushing experimental electronic producers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Beatrice Dillon, Flora Yin-Wong, hmurd, Ziur, Sonic Cyberfeminisms, Zuli and FAKA are just some of the artists that will perform at Wysing Arts Centre on Fox Road nearr Bourn from 1pm to 1am on Saturday September 7.

As well as live music and performance taking place over four covered stages, there will be a curated film and talks programme.

The main focus of the 2019 edition is the idea of connection - "moving beyond Wysing's site as a place where artists meet and experiment to consider connection beyond the physical" say organisers

Loraine James will perform at Wysing Poliphonic 2019, which takes place at Wysing Arts Centre on Saturday September 7. Loraine James will perform at Wysing Poliphonic 2019, which takes place at Wysing Arts Centre on Saturday September 7.

Book tickets via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wysing-polyphonic-2019-tickets-61645730038

Ziur will perform at Wysing Poliphonic 2019, which takes place at Wysing Arts Centre on Saturday September 7 Ziur will perform at Wysing Poliphonic 2019, which takes place at Wysing Arts Centre on Saturday September 7

Flora Yin-Wong will perform at Wysing Poliphonic 2019, which takes place at Wysing Arts Centre on Saturday September 7 Flora Yin-Wong will perform at Wysing Poliphonic 2019, which takes place at Wysing Arts Centre on Saturday September 7