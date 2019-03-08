Video

COMPETITION: Win tickets to see Hozier at sold-out Cambridge Corn Exchange show

Grammy-nominated artist Hozier is heading on a UK tour this month and we have one pair of tickets to give away to his sold-out show at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Friday September 27. Picture: EDWARD COOKE. Archant

Grammy-nominated artist Hozier is heading on a UK tour this month and we have one pair of tickets to give away to his sold-out show at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Friday September 27.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The run of dates comes off the back of the Grammy nominated artist's new album Wasteland, Baby!, which was released in March.

Hozier first rose to prominence following the release of his globally successful, triple platinum single Take Me To Church, the video for which has been viewed over 250 million times on YouTube.

The track was nominated for 'Song Of The Year' at the 2015 Grammy Awards, and also won 'Song Of The Year' at the 2015 Ivor Novello Awards.

You may also want to watch:

Hozier also saw great success with the songs Someone New, which went gold and Cherry Wine and From Eden both being certified silver.

- To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, please answer the question: Complete the name of Hozier's single Take Me To...?

- Email your answer to ben.jolley@archant.co.uk

- All entries must include a daytime telephone number so we can contact winners.

- The closing date is Monday September 16 at 9am.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets, £32.50 to £38, can be booked online via www.cambridgelive.org.uk/cornex/events/hozier