Irish pop superstars Westlife announce Peterborough as part of 15-date stadium tour in 2020

Westlife to perform in Peterborough for 2020 stadium tour. Picture: MEDIA Archant

Irish pop superstars Westlife will be coming to Peterborough next June as part of their Stadiums in the Summer Tour.

The UK's top selling album group of the 21st Century will tour the UK in 2020 across 15-dates.

The spectacular summer tour, which includes a date at Peterborough's Weston Homes Stadium on Sunday June 21, will see the global pop kings perform all of their greatest hits including 'Swear It Again', 'Flying Without Wings' and 'You Raise Me Up' as well as sensational up-tempo new songs from their forthcoming new album 'Spectrum'.

The tour, which covers some of the biggest outdoor venues in the UK, will end with Westlife's first-ever Wembley Stadium show on Saturday 22 August.

The Stadiums in the Summer announcement follows the success of Westlife's comeback and comes as the band prepares to release their new album later this month.

"The reaction to our comeback tour was beyond anything any of us ever imagined so we're going to do it all over again but this time in some of the largest outdoor venues in the UK.

"The shows are going to be incredible and will include all our greatest hits. We can't wait to perform in Peterborough," say the band.

Speaking about the Stadiums in the Summer Tour coming to The Weston Homes Stadium, commercial manager Alex Harris, said: "We are delighted to be bringing Westlife to the Weston Homes Stadium in 2020.

"They were one of the biggest boy bands in the world and have returned with new music so it is great that we are able to attract them to Peterborough.

"We feel as a football club that we have put the city on the map when it comes to attracting big stars with Sir Elton John, Sir Tom Jones, Craig David, Blue and Steps already making their debuts at our stadium.

"We hope the Peterborough public continue to support what we are doing and look forward to welcoming Westlife and their loyal fan base to the city."

Westlife have sold more than 55 million records worldwide and are the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK chart at No.1.

Stadiums in the Summer Tour will see Westlife play the following dates:

JUNE

- Fri 19 - Norwich, Carrow Road

- Sun 21 - Peterborough, The Weston Homes Stadium

- Fri 26 - Cardiff, Cardiff City Stadium

- Sat 27 - Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium

- Jun 28 - Inverness, Inverness Caledonian Stadium

JULY

- Fri 03 - Southampton, The Ageas Bowl

- Sat 04 - Plymouth, Home Park

- Sun 05 - Colwyn Bay, Stadiwm Zipworld

- Fri 10 - Hull, Hull College Craven Park Stadium

- Sat 11 Jul - Colchester, Castle Park

- Sun 12 - Gloucester, Kingsholm Stadium

- Thurs 16 - Leicester, Fischer County Ground

- Fri 17 - Kent, The Spitfire Ground

- Sat 18 - Durham, Emirates Riverside

AUGUST

- Sat 22 - Wembley Stadium

Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday November 8 from www.livenation.co.uk

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale at 9am Tuesday November 5 and can be accessed by pre-ordering Spectrum, Westlife's first album since 2010 at https://westlife.lnk.to/Spectrum

There is also a venue pre-sale from 9am Thursday November 7 for Peterborough fans who are signed up to the club newsletter. You can sign up at https://login.theposh.com/Auth/Register