Beat boxing, double bass and pop at Ely cafe music night

PUBLISHED: 14:41 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 05 February 2019

Ward & Parker are coming to Julia’s Tearooms in Ely on Friday February 15. The concert starts at 6.30pm.

Archant

Local musician and guitar teacher Cliff Ward performs in the duo Ward and Parker at Julias Tea Rooms.

The musical night is on Friday February 15 at 6.30pm and includes acoustic pop, beat boxing and double bass.

He performs with John Parker, from Nizlopi, who had a number one hit in 2005 with the single JCB song.

Cliff has been teaching in the Ely area since he was 14 and now teaches in most of the schools locally including Ely Community College and Kings Ely.

He is involved with running the new Saturday morning music school at Kings Ely, run by Cambridgeshire Music Service, and open to all young musicians grade two and above.

Cliff also performs in the folk super group, The Willows, with wife Jade Rhiannon and band members Ben Savage, Evan Carson and Katriona Gilmore who have had a successful third album release gaining five stars in Country Music magazine.

Cliff and John have been working on songs and arrangements for their first album called ‘One’ which is due for release in March.

• Tickets are £12 and include dinner,from the cafe or juliastearooms@gmail.com.

