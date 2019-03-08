Advanced search

Tom Jones proves himself as a living music legend with hit-packed stadium show

PUBLISHED: 10:11 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 12 July 2019

Tom Jones proves himself as a living music legend with hit-packed stadium show. Picture: HARRY RUTTER.

Tom Jones proves himself as a living music legend with hit-packed stadium show. Picture: HARRY RUTTER.

Archant

Proving that age really is just a number, Tom Jones showed everyone how it's done during his performance in Peterborough last night.

Tom Jones performs at the Western Homes Stadium in Peterboroughh on Thursday July 11. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.Tom Jones performs at the Western Homes Stadium in Peterboroughh on Thursday July 11. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.

Throughout a vocally faultless show full of sing-along hits at the Weston Homes Stadium, the Welshman defied his 79 years as he danced onstage dressed in a coral pink suit.

Performing with a full live band - including drummer, guitarist, bassist, keyboardist and vocalists - Tom took the audience on a trip down memory lane as he blazed through his 30 year career.

Thankfully, the rain eased off just in time for his arrival on stage, meaning that the brollies and ponchos could be put away.

The crowd - made up of older couples reliving their heyday and younger groups of friends eager to hear his most iconic hits - were in good form and happy to singalong throughout the open air concert.

Tom Jones proves himself as a living music legend with hit-packed stadium show. By the encore even the older husbands had lost their inhibitions and were putting the pants on over their trousers. Picture: HARRY RUTTER.Tom Jones proves himself as a living music legend with hit-packed stadium show. By the encore even the older husbands had lost their inhibitions and were putting the pants on over their trousers. Picture: HARRY RUTTER.

Women in their late 30s fashioned neon glowsticks into Mickey Mouse ears while a sensual rendition of Sex Bomb and then a cover of Fever raised the temperature on the stadium ground.

Why, Why Delilah? had everyone emptying their lungs to sing the instantly recognisable chorus before Jones took to the piano for I'll Never Fall In Love Again, which saw the crowd swaying their arms and getting a little teary.

It was soon time for the accordion to make an appearance for a mass sing-along of What's New Pussycat before a percussive drum-led rendition of It's Not Unusual which made the thousands feel as though they were on holiday.

It wouldn't be a Tom Jones show without knickers being swung around overhead, though - and there was plenty of that; by the encore even the older husbands had lost their inhibitions and were putting the pants on over their trousers.

By the end of You Can Leave Your Hat On the entire audience was in agreement that Tom Jones is not only an effortless performer (he knows exactly what to do and play to get the crowd going), but a true living legend of the music world.

