Ireland's top show band The Indians are coming back to Hunstanton's Princess Theatre

Ireland's top show band The Indians are coming back to Hunstanton's Princess Theatre on Sunday August 11.

Popular since the 70's with a huge following and many albums to their credit, the group will put a smile on your face with their unique brand of country music.

Always dressed in their colourful Western Indian outfits, they have been entertaining crowds for more than four decades.

The Indians 'Big Chief' is lead singer Raymond Kelly (Geronimo) and he's joined by Eamonn Keane (Sitting Bull) on keyboards, accordion and vocals, Kevin McKeown (Long Arrow) on drums and vocals, Brian Woodfull (Crazy Horse) on bass guitar and vocals.

Their most recent CD release 'Hello World' features Big Chief Geronimo. All Indians cds and dvd's are on sale at the show

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets, £15.50 to £20.50, can be booked online.