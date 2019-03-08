Ely musical group Sing! Choirs are on the search for new talent. Could it be you?

Sing! Choirs, based in Ely, is on the lookout for new talent. So far this year, they have raised £26,000 for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity and recently performed at the Isle of Ely Arts Festival. Picture: KATHRYN ROWLAND Archant

An Ely choir has had a memorable 2019 so far, and now, they are on the hunt for more musical talent.

The Sing! Choirs group are looking to expand and recruit new talent. They have performed at events and venues such as the Isle of Ely Arts Festival and Ely Cathedral and aim to encourage people to get involved with music. Picture: KATHRYN ROWLAND The Sing! Choirs group are looking to expand and recruit new talent. They have performed at events and venues such as the Isle of Ely Arts Festival and Ely Cathedral and aim to encourage people to get involved with music. Picture: KATHRYN ROWLAND

Sing! Choirs allow people to get involved with music, providing an opportunity to try and sing as part of a group.

So far, the group directed by experienced musician Kathryn Rowland has raised over £26,000 in fundraising for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity to cap off a sell-out performance at the recent Isle of Ely Arts Festival.

The group was formed in September 2011 by Rowland and since then, Sing! Choirs has grown into a successful local music organisation.

Newcomers will be able to take part in one-off sessions where they can learn a complete song, whilst having lots of fun and laughter.

The Sing! Choirs walking team who helped fundraise for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity this year. Picture: KATHRYN ROWLAND The Sing! Choirs walking team who helped fundraise for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity this year. Picture: KATHRYN ROWLAND

There are no auditions to join, but only a passion for a range of pop, rock and other genres.

The group are also holding Summer Sings throughout August in Ely.

For more information, email Kathryn@singchoirs.com or visit https://www.singchoirs.com/.

