Ballroom king Ian Waite talks Strictly Come Dancing and his new variety show set to dazzle Cambridge

29 August, 2019 - 14:26
Archant

Strictly star Ian Waite says Cambridge will be one of his favourite places to perform with co-star Vincent Simone in new variety dance show The Ballroom Boys.

The 48-year-old has joined forces with Argentine Tango legend Vincent to bring a high intensity evening of glitz and glamour to the Corn Exchange on October 8.

Speaking to the Ely Standard, he said the show features classic dances with a slice of Morcambe and Wise style comedy.

"There is a lot of banter between me and Vincent and plenty of funny moments," Ian explained.

"I always knew that he would be a laugh to work with and it has been described as Morecambe and Wise style comedy between us.

"It is an old school Strictly show with a lot of ballroom and classic dances but it is very much a variety show too.

"It's that sort of show where everyone gets their chance to shine.

"We have amazing dancers Crystal and Ksenia and singer James Lomas who is a great talent."

The Ballroom Boys has toured smaller venues across the UK throughout the summer months, giving that "intimate feel" for the audience.

Ian continued: "One of the reasons we chose small theatres was to get the audience involved too.

"I have performed at the Cambridge Corn Exchange before with fellow Strictly stars Oti [Mabuse] and Natalie [Lowe] and it's actually one of my favourite venues.

"It really is stunning place to perform and has a lot of history."

Ian took part in seven series of Strictly Come Dancing before turning his talents to sister show It Takes Two with former celebrity dance partner Zoe Ball.

He will be returning to host his Wednesday Warm-Up segment for the eighth year running in just over two weeks alongside new co-host Rylan.

"I'm really looking forward to it as it's lovely to be part of the Strictly family still and I get to critique the celebrities but not have the pressure they have," Ian added.

"I think there are definitely a few celebrities to watch this year such as James Cracknell, Anneka Rice and Michelle Visage.

"But you have to weigh up a lot of things like such as personality and dance ability.

"YouTube stars such as last year's contestant Joe Sugg have opened Strictly up to a whole new audience the show was missing, it has been genius really.

"It is a whole new generation now, but if I was ever to go back it would have to be in another role such as presenting or judging.

"The dancers work so hard they are like machines, it gets harder every year."

Tickets for The Ballroom Boys are on sale now at https://www.cambridgelive.org.uk/cornex/events/ian-waite-and-vincent-simone-ballroom-boys

The show will also visit the Corn Exchange in King's Lynn on October 22.

For more information visit https://www.theballroomboys.com/

