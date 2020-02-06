Advanced search

Sean Paul, Koffee, Tiffany Calver and Mike Skinner to play Strawberries & Creem festival 2020 in Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 10:03 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:09 06 February 2020

Cambridge�s Strawberries & Creem festival moves to a new location for 2020. It takes place on Saturday June 20. Picture: STRAWBERRIES & CREEM

Jamaican dancehall pioneer Sean Paul will headline the seventh edition of Strawberrries & Creem festival, when it returns to Cambridge this summer.

Created by "young creatives who live and breathe the scene they support", the festival moves to a new location for 2020.

"While the details of this are yet to be revealed, expect a beautiful, larger site with a capacity of 15,000 just north east of Cambridge with extra stages and immersive areas to explore," say festival organisers.

Grammy Award winning artist Sean Paul, who is known for chart hits including 'Get Busy' and 'Temperature', will headline the festival on Saturday June 20.

With an ethos of "celebrate heritage, champion future", the diverse line-up also includes 19-year-old Koffee, who is driving modern reggae forward with internationally successful tracks like 'Toast' and 'Rapture'.

Meanwhile, Birmingham rapper Jaykae, pop singer-songwriter RAYE and genre-defying rapper Nafe Smallz make their festival debut.

There's plenty to get excited about in terms of DJ talent too: from Radio 1Xtra rap selector Tiffany Calver and The Streets frontman Mike Skinner to garage legend Artful Dodger.

For the house music lovers, there's an all-female cast of selectors including Defected's Sam Divine and her on-the-rise friends Jess Bays and Saffron Stone.

If that wasn't enough to make you buy a ticket already, the Big Top stage will host a drum 'n' bass takeover with Hybrid Minds, Kings Of The Rollers and Inja.

For tickets, which cost £42.50, visit www.strawberriesandcreem.com

