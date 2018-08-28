Advanced search

Spirit of the Dance comes to King’s Lynn Corn Exchange stage

PUBLISHED: 10:20 19 January 2019

Described as explosive, breathtaking and spectacular, international hit Spirit of the Dance comes to the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on Wednesday January 30.

Celebrating its record-breaking 20 year anniversary as one of the most successful dance shows ever, it has been seen by more than 30 million people in 20 countries.

Irish in origin and bursting with raw energy, the explosive and powerful show combines heart-pounding Irish dance with the sensual Latino rhythms of flamenco and red hot salsa in a thrilling production of strength and passion.

The world champion dancers of the Irish International Dance Company sound like a runaway express train and their frenzied skill and military precision sends shivers down your spine.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets, £28.50 per person, can be booked online.

