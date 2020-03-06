Video

RuPaul's Drag Race US star Latrice Royale and UK's Cheryl Hole strut their stuff on Cambridgeshire runway

RuPaul�s Drag Race US and UK stars Latrice Royale and Cheryl Hole strutted their stuff at the Mumford Theatre in Cambridge. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

RuPaul's Drag Race superstars Latrice Royale and Cheryl Hole took to the stage as they brought their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to Cambridgeshire.

Host Felix Le Freak. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Host Felix Le Freak. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Hosted by one of the county's biggest LGBT+ event providers, Glitterbomb, the sit-down show took place at The Mumford Theatre in Cambridge on March 3.

The Drag Race stars were supported by two local queens, DeDeLicious and Krystal Versace, and the night was hosted by Drag Idol winner Felix Le Freak.

As comedy queen Felix warmed up the audience with hilarious jokes about her dating life horrors, DeDeLicious came on stage with a large inflatable phone... of course.

On-stage audio and technical errors didn't stop Felix entertaining the packed audience, handling everything that got in the show's way with expert showmanship.

The second queen to hit the stage was Krystal Versace who, sporting a leopard-print jumpsuit, performed a perfect lip-sync to Meghan Trainor's Me Too.

It was finally time to welcome one of the night's headliners. Wearing her rainbow hair, Essex doll and Drag Race UK finalist Cheryl Hole came out to cheers.

After her first lip-sync, Chez chatted to the audience about how grateful she was to be on stage in Cambridge as it was where her first ever gig took place.

Following a brief interval, all three queens performed another number before All Stars and Season 4 legend Latrice Royale burst onto the Mumford Theatre stage in a bright orange gown.

With tissue in hand, Latrice joked she hasn't picked up Coronavirus on her UK tour and said "ain't nobody got time to be sick".

Krystal Versace. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Krystal Versace. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Interacting with the crowd, Latrice noticed some younger members of the audience and said she "didn't want to go back to jail".

After performing two hits, Latrice took her on-stage opportunity to spread some positivity and gave an inspirational speech to those going through a hard time. "You are not alone," she stressed.

Just when you thought the perfect night was over, Felix brought Cheryl and Latrice back on stage for a sit-down Q&A session with the audience.

Cheryl Hole. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Cheryl Hole. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Latrice spoke of her time filming RuPaul's latest series on Netflix, AJ and the Queen and even revealed how she got her drag name.

Glitterbomb is hosting several RuPaul stars at upcoming events. Baga Chipz and Sharon Needles are coming to the county this month. For tickets, visit: www.glitterbombevents.co.uk/tickets

Host Felix Le Freak plays a piano number. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Host Felix Le Freak plays a piano number. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Latrice Royale takes to the stage. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Latrice Royale takes to the stage. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Latrice Royale's grand entrance. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Latrice Royale's grand entrance. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

L-R: Cheryl Hole, Latrice Royale, Felix Le Freak, Krystal Versace and DeDeLicious. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT L-R: Cheryl Hole, Latrice Royale, Felix Le Freak, Krystal Versace and DeDeLicious. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Latrice Royale and Cheryl Hole Q&A session. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Latrice Royale and Cheryl Hole Q&A session. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT