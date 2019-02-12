Video

Peter Andre returns to Cambridge Corn Exchange

Peter Andre returns to the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Wednesday February 27. Archant

Twenty five years since Peter Andre burst onto the Australian music scene, the popstar is back with a 25-date tour of the UK, which visits the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Wednesday February 27.

Following his Aussie breakthrough he released his second studio album Natural reaching number 1 in the UK album charts which included the infamous Mysterious Girl which shot to number two in the UK singles charts.

Peter’s music career peaked during the 90s when he became the sixth highest selling artist in the UK.

During his 25 years in the spotlight, Peter has released 12 albums and 2014 saw the singer-songwriter release a new sound to add to his collection, with the debut of his swing album Big Night followed in 2015 by Come Fly With Me.

Support comes from Maz Restaino and Kalon Rae.

Tickets are available online. The concert starts at 7.30pm.

There are also meet and greet packages priced at £78 or £133.