Video

Top Little Mix tribute group to perform at New Theatre in Peterborough

Tribute group We Love Little Mix tribute group to perform at the New Theatre in Peterborough on Saturday October 19. Archant

The ultimate Little Mix party comes to Peterborough on Saturday October 19.

If you love Little Mix, you are going to just L.O.V.E this show which features four fantastic singers and dancers who really capture the look, the sound, and all the dance moves of one of the UK's best loved girl bands.

Little Mix came to fame after winning X Factor back in 2011 and have gone on to release five albums and many hit singles, including four number-ones.

The show starts at 6pm and tickets, which cost £17 per person, can be booked online via www.newtheatre-peterborough.com/events/we-love-little-mix/