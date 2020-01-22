Advanced search

Irish country popstar Nathan Carter to perform in Hunstanton

PUBLISHED: 13:56 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:04 22 January 2020

He is one of the biggest popstars in Ireland and has beaten the likes of Drake and Beyonce to the top of charts - but Nathan Carter is now set to impress in Hunstanton.

The 29-year-old will bring an array of original songs and covers to The Princess Theatre on Sunday February 9 for his Born For the Road Tour.

His profile on this side of the Irish Sea has grown in the stakes of cross-over country pop in recent years.

Growing up in a house where country and western music filled the air, Nathan was exposed to classic songs of Johnny Cash, Don Williams and Dolly Parton.

He learnt to play the guitar, piano and accordion, which plays a vital part in his live show, and quickly became head chorister in the Liverpool Boys choir where he toured the world and even performed in front of the Pope in Rome.

Most recently, his 2018 'Born for the Road' album shot straight to the top of the charts at number three.

The show will start at 7.30pm on February 9. Tickets start at £38.50. For tickets visit https://thelittleboxoffice.com/princess/event/view/88540

