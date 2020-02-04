Video

Michael Kiwanuka and Celeste set for Cambridge Corn Exchange gig

Michael Kiwanuka will perform at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Monday March 9.

The concert follows the release of his third album 'Kiwanuka', which reached number two in the official UK chart.

The record is the follow-up to Michael's number one album, Love & Hate, released back in July 2016 that won the British musician his second Mercury Prize nomination and his second and third BRIT nominations.

KIWANUKA finds a new assuredness in his writing, and takes the basic sonic blueprint of previous records to a dizzying new realm.

Following a headline performance at last year's End of the Road Festival, Michael is taking KIWANUKA out on the road.

Support comes from fast-rising singer Celeste, who is the winner of this year's BRITs Critics Choice Award.

Tickets cost £30.50 (including a £3 booking fee) and are available online.

To book visit www.cambridgelive.org.uk/cornex/events/michael-kiwanuka-0

The show starts at 7.30pm.