REVIEW; Madness bring all the hits to Newmarket Racecourse

Madness brought all the hits to a packed Newmarket Racecourse for the first live music event in The Jockey Club's 2019 series. Picture: ANGELA SMITH. Archant

A great choice of band to get the party started, the Norfolk 'Nutty Boys' delved into chart-topping anthems from throughout their career - which is still going strong after 30 years.

After enjoying a day at the races, it was clear that the crowd - a lively mix of middle aged men sporting Madness fez hats and Harrington jacket who knew the entire back catalogue, and groups of friends in their twenties eager to hear the classics after enjoying a sophisticated afternoon - were ready for the main event.

As the instruments arrived onstage the excitement and anticipation heightened.

Suited and wearing sunglasses, Suggs lead his eight-piece band of merry men - including a velvet-suited show-stealing saxophonist, three trumpeters, keyboardist, drummer and guitarist - into a lively opening rendition of 'One Step Beyond' that had thousands bopping along on the spot.

An effortlessly charismatic frontman, he took the audience on a trip down memory lane: "40 years ago to this very day sat on the steps of BBC television on the way to Top of the Pope... seven spotty herberts form Norfolk." He wasn't afraid to get political either: "Brexit, schmexit, be afraid, be very afraid", though you never knew if he was actually taking anything seriously.

Working each section of the crowd he made sure that those high up in the grandstands were having as much a good time as those directly in front of him on the grass.

A throwback to simpler, less worrying times, they saved the biggest singalongs till last - with 'Our House', 'Baggy Trousers' and 'It Must Be Love' all coming in quick succession, before an encore which culminated with 'Madness' - a fitting finale to their return to the racecourse that left everyone with smiles on their faces and happily singing along to 'Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life'.

