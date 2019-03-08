Video

London African Gospel Choir to perform Paul Simon's Graceland at Cambridge Corn Exchange

The London African Gospel Choir will perform Paul Simon's Graceland at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Saturday September 21.

The choir was co-founded by Crystal Kassi to help London's African community to promote the gospel, create a platform of excellence for African gospel singers and musicians, and popularise the African interpretations of gospel music.

As well as performing with artists such as Emeli Sandé and Mumford and Sons, the group tour their own rendition of the iconic Paul Simon's Graceland across the UK and most recently played sell out shows on the East Coast of America where they made a powerful impact on the public.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets, which cost £28 including a £3 booking fee, can be booked online.