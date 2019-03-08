Advanced search

London African Gospel Choir to perform Paul Simon's Graceland at Cambridge Corn Exchange

PUBLISHED: 13:44 14 September 2019

London African Gospel Choir at Cambridge Corn Exchange

London African Gospel Choir at Cambridge Corn Exchange

Archant

The London African Gospel Choir will perform Paul Simon's Graceland at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Saturday September 21.

The choir was co-founded by Crystal Kassi to help London's African community to promote the gospel, create a platform of excellence for African gospel singers and musicians, and popularise the African interpretations of gospel music.

As well as performing with artists such as Emeli Sandé and Mumford and Sons, the group tour their own rendition of the iconic Paul Simon's Graceland across the UK and most recently played sell out shows on the East Coast of America where they made a powerful impact on the public.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets, which cost £28 including a £3 booking fee, can be booked online.

Wetherspoon confirms it is to open in Ely - St Mary's Street to be the venue

Wetherspoon will oipen in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent. Picture; GOOGLE

Five remaining community waste recycling centres - in Soham, Ely, Cheveley and Chippenham - set to be closed by East Cambs Council

WRONG:Video tapes put into the dry recycling bin. Picrture; EAST CAMBS COUN CIL

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Woman three times over legal alcohol limit banned from driving after mounting the pavement and grass verges in Ely

Paula Smith of Little Downham has been banned from driving after being three times over the legal alcohol limit. Picture: Google Maps / Earth 3D

County council trading arm This Land says 550 homes for Soham on track - but new report reveals growing list of financial pressures

Soham Eastern Gateway: The development will provide up to 575 homes, including affordable housing, as well as a new GP surgery, commercial spaces, a nursery, and open, green and play spaces for all Soham residents. Images are from a YouTuibe 'fly through' created by This Land Ltd. Picture; THIS LAND LTD

